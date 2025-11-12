NC State Freshman Matt Able Putting The World On Notice
If there's been one thing made crystal clear through his first two games with NC State, Matt Able is ready for the bright lights. The 6'6'' 205-pound freshman hasn't let anything faze him so far as he's making the most of his minutes.
Head coach Will Wade has given Able an immediate chance to make an impact, and he's done just that. With 27 minutes in their 114-66 win over North Carolina Central and 26 in their win over UAB, it's clear how much trust Wade has in the freshman.
Earlier this year, Able may have made the best decision of his life when he committed to NC State. That decision came on April 5 after heavy consideration between the Wolfpack and Miami.
NC State's Miami Flip Paying Dividends
Back on Aug 30, 2024, Able pledged his commitment to the University of Miami. He was ready to be a Hurricane and play in his home state of Florida, but things quickly changed. The Sagemont Prep High Schooler realized that the culture down there simply wasn't for him, so he decomitted on Feb 28, 2025.
After reopening his enrollment, NC State extended an olive branch exactly one month later. They were far from the first team interested in him, and he visited with Tennessee and Alabama before the Wolfpack ever even offered.
That said, he was still won over by NC State. The Wolfpack landed a Top-30 player in early 2025 in what can be described as nothing short of a miracle. NC State, and specifically coach Wade, know exactly what they have in Able and they aren't taking his commitment for granted.
Matt Able Making An Immediate Impact
While he only shot 37.5% from the field against UAB, Able had six rebounds and a pair of assists. He still finished with seven points, though that was exactly half of what he had in his NCAA debut. Against NCCU, Able shot 5/11, including 3/8 from three-point range. He had six rebounds in that game as well, along with four assists and two steals.
Looking ahead to the UNC Greensboro matchup, Able will have yet another chance to make an impact. These are the perfect tune-up games for him before things get serious. Come Dec 3, the Wolfpack must play at No. 22 Auburn. If that isn't enough of a challenge for the freshman, he'll be tasked with playing Kansas on Dec 13.
