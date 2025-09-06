Social Media Reacts to NC State's Week 2 Thrilling Victory
NC State starts its season 2-0 after a shootout win over Virginia, 35-31 in Raleigh. It was a rare non-conference matchup between the two ACC programs, and there was plenty to enjoy in this one.
Dave Doeren improves to a perfect 4-0 against Virginia in his time as the Wolfpack's head coach. The past two matchups against the Cavaliers have been decided by 4 points, as the last matchup in 2023 final score was 24-21.
Graduate edge rusher Cian Slone saved the day, intercepting Virginia's Chandler Morris in the endzone to seal the deal for the Wolfpack. NC State's defense struggled all day to stop the Cavaliers, but it came up big at the end of the game and on a crucial fourth down in the middle of the fourth quarter.
Offensively, it was redshirt sophomore running back Hollywood Smothers' show in Carter-Finley Stadium. The young back finished the game with 17 carries for 140 yards and two scores. Virginia had no answers for the rushing attack overall for the Wolfpack, as they totaled 216 on the day.
Sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey had another strong performance in the early season. Bailey went 16-for-23, 200 yards and one touchdown, adding 44 yards on the ground with two scores.
There were some bumps in the road to get to the win, but it's a tough, gritty win over an ACC opponent. Something Doeren is used to from his program.
Social Media Reacts
Cian Slone Interception
Virginia quickly drove down the field into NC State territory on its last drive of the game. The drive started on the Cavaliers' own 19, and in three quick plays, they crossed midfield into Wolfapck territory.
It was looking dire until Slone became the hero in a matter of moments. He intercepted Morris, and Carter-Finley burst in celebration.
Hollywood Smothers performance
Smothers dominated all day long. He averaged 8.2 yards a carry, earning extra yardage every time he carried the ball by making defenders miss. It was truly a Hollywood blockbuster every time he touched the ball.
CJ Bailey Continues to Build
Bailey threw for 300-yards in the season opener against the Pirates, and in some ways looked even better in the win over Virginia. He only threw for 200 yards, but some of the throws he completed looked NFL-esque.
Panic after the first half
Like any fanbase, the Wolfpack were ready to light the torches after NC State was down 24-14 at halftime. The defense couldn't stop the Cavaliers in any way, and it wasn't looking promising going into the half.
Fans took to X to voice their opinions
Regardless of the start, it's how a team finishes and NC State finished like a team in the win. Bailey, Smothers, Slone and graduate defensive end Sabastian Harsh all built off their impressive performances from week one.
The Pack will be tested on the road for the first time this season against Wake Forest.
