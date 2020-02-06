Parking Advisory For Weekday Baseball Games

NC State has issued a parking advisory for fans planning to attend weekday baseball games that start before 5 p.m. at Doak Field.

In order to avoid paying for parking, fans are being asked to obtain a free virtual event permit for the university’s West Deck and West Lot.

The permit is virtual, using a system in which enforcement officers scan the license tags of cars in the parking lots. Because tags must be visible in order to be scanned, cars should not be backed into spaces.

The permit is valid only for the vehicle registered. Permits are not valid in all parking locations other than the one listed on the permit.

Here are the directions for obtaining a free virtual event permit for each weekday game before 5 p.m., please follow the directions:

1. Visit ncsu.aimsparking.com

2. Select "Purchase Event Permit"

3. Agree to the Terms of Service

4. Select the event that you will attend. Please note: Each step below must be done for each weekday game prior to 5 PM that you will attend.

5. When prompted enter DIAMOND2020 as the Event Voucher Code. The code is case sensitive and must be entered exactly as shown. Click Confirm.

6. Select Permit Type

7. Select/Confirm your parking dates. Click Confirm.

8. Select Location

9. Click "Add Vehicle. Enter vehicle license plate, state, year and make. Click Add.

10. Review information entered for accuracy and click continue.

11. Enter email address to receive, confirmation of parking permit. Click Checkout.

Games impacted by the new system are:

Fri., Feb. 14 vs. James Madison @ 3 PM

Tues., Feb. 18 vs. Longwood @ 3 PM

Fri., Feb. 21 vs. Tennessee Tech @ 3 PM

Tues., Feb. 25 vs. UNCW @ 4 PM

Wed., March 4 vs. Coastal Carolina @ 3 PM

Wed., April 1 vs. Wofford @ 4 PM