Hayden Hidlay Delivers Stirring Message to Fellow State Athletes

Brett Friedlander

A few days after the NCAA cancelled all its championship events, depriving Hayden Hidlay and the NC State wrestling team of a legitimate shot at a national title, the three-time ACC champion wrote a letter in an effort to lift the spirits of his disappointed teammates.

Monday, on the occasion of National Student-Athletes Day, State's athletic department incorporated Hidlay's words in a video to help motivate all his fellow Wolfpack athletes:

Here is the stirring text that offers an amazing perspective for an uncertain, unprecedented time (Video provided courtesy of NC State athletics):

"One of my favorite quotes I've heard so far in my life comes from former basketball coach Pat Riley: 'When you're playing against a stacked deck, compete even harder. Show the world how much you are willing to fight to be into the winner's circle. If you do, one day, the cellophane will crack open a fresh pack, one that is stacked in your favor.'

Pat Riley quote

"You can't pick the cards you get in this life, but you can strategize, fight and wait for your shot to lay them down. When the opportunity comes, you'll be prepared to capture everything you've ever been looking for. 

"We all have been through and accepted the highs of winning and the lows of losing, but never felt the absence of getting the chance to find out. I want to find a way to cope with this strange feeling. I chose confidence. Not the confidence that polarizes people, but the confidence that forces yourself into a predetermined motion before your mind has to think about it.

"After a quiet car ride home from this meeting, I jokingly thought to myself 'well, I guess next year is just worth double.' Little did I know this would be the first thing on my mind when I wake up each morning. I make the rules for how I value myself. It may be the most extreme double-or-nothing wager I've ever made in my life, but one that I am confident in making.

"If nothing is the final result, it is one that I will live happily with because I have won so much by embarking in this journey at NC State. I have to remind myself that I will always be in the winner's circle, because I got to live out my dream. I am looking forward to finishing out that dream on my own terms. I encourage you all to double down with me."

"With strength in the Pack ... Double H."

State Hoop Target Commits to Elon

When four-star wing JaDun Michael said he wanted to attend a school close to home because of concern over the coronavirus criris, he wasn't kidding. The Burlington native, who was released from his NLI at Wichita State last week, has committed to Elon. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Isn't Defensive Line U ... At Least, Not Yet

NC State doesn't rate mention on SI.com's list of college programs producing the most NFL defensive linemen over the past 10 seasons, but the Wolfpack is headed in that direction. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Highly-Ranked Football Prospects Report State Offers

NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his staff have set the bar high with some of the new scholarship offers they're reported to have extended over the past week. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: The Impossible Dream Come True

On this date in 1983, Jim Valvano and his Cardiac Pack pulled off one of the most iconic victories in NCAA tournament history, a 54-52 victory against No. 1 Houston no one except the colorful coach and his underdog team thought was possible. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Spring Games Have Created Unlikely Wolfpack Heroes

With this year's spring football game canceled because of the coronavirus crisis, here's a look back in time at some of past State spring scrimmages and the unlikely heroes those games produced. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack men's swimming and diving team picks up three major ACC…

Brett Friedlander

Best Final Four Games Ever Start With NC State

College basketball won't crown a new champ this year, so why not look back at the best games in men's Final Four history? Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde looks back at the best semifinal and title games of all-time ... and NC State comes out on top in both. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State's NCAA Infractions Case Recommended to Independent Panel

Instead of being decided by the NCAA’s Committee on Infractions, the infractions case against former NC State basketball player Dennis Smith will now be determined by a panel of independent investigators as part of the new Independent Accountability Resolution Process. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Alumnus Still Shooting For Olympic Gold

NC State graduate Lucas Kozeniesky qualified for his second Olympics in February, but because of the postponement of the Tokyo Games, he's going to have to wait another year for his shot at gold in the 10-meter air rifle. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Prelude to a Miracle

On this date in 1983, NC State beat Georgia in the NCAA national semifinals to earn its date with destiny in the national championship game against Houston two nights later. Read more

Brett Friedlander