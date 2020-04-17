AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Wrestlers Dominate in Classroom as Well as Mat

Brett Friedlander

The domination of NC State's wrestling team this season wasn't just limited to the mat, where it went an undefeated 15-0 in dual meets before winning its second straight ACC tournament title.

Coach Pat Popolizio's Wolfpack also outshined the competition in the classroom.

Led by confeference champion Hayden Hidlay, who was named the ACC's Scholar-Athlete of the Year on Thursday, State placed six wrestlers on the league's All-Academic team -- more than any other school.

The others are Hidlay's younger brother Trent and fellow freshman Jarrett Trombley, both of whom earned perfect 4.0 GPAs, repeat performer Daniel Bullard and first-time selections A.J. Leitten and Tyrie Houghton.

Virginia was the only other ACC school to have as many as five All-Academic wrestlers.

The ACC Scholar Athlete of the Year awards were established in 2007 and are awarded annually to the top junior or senior in their respective sports. Candidates for the awards must have maintained a 3.0 grade point average for their careers, as well as a 3.0 for each of the last two semesters.

Hayden Hidlay, a business administration major from Lewistown, Pa, is a three-time ACC All-Academic selection. He recorded a 3.846 GPA and earned Dean's List honors for the fall 2019 semester.

"This is a great achievement for Hayden," Popolizio said in a statement. "He is a class act that represents himself, our wrestling program and NC State well. He continues to strive for greatness both on and off the mat. I'm proud and happy that the ACC recognizes his hard work and commitment."

Hidlay was 28-1 with a 12-0 dual match record on the mat this season, winning his third straight ACC championship and earning a No. 2 seeding in the canceled NCAA tournament at 157 pounds. He was 10-1 against ranked opponents in 2019-20 on the way to becoming the 11th wrestler in school history to earn three conference titles.


Shutdown a Test of Players' Leadership, Self-Motivation

WIth coaches' access to their teams limited because of the coronavirus shutdown, NC State's Dave Doeren says its up to his players to be self-motivated when it comes to things such as conditioning, diet and academics. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Signee Josh Hall Named Player of the Year

Five-star NC State signee Josh Hall, who is currently going through the NBA draft process, has been named the NC high school basketball Player of the Year by Phenom Hoops. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Swofford: 'Still More Questions than Answers'

ACC commissioner John Swofford was one of 10 conference leaders Wednesday to participate in a discussion with Vice-President Mike Pence about the possible return of college sports. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Leary Still Penciled in As Wolfpack Starting QB

Repeating what he said at the start of NC State's abreviated spring practice, Wolfpack coach Dave Doeren said Wednesday that his team's starting quarterback job is still sophomore Devin Leary's to lose. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren Doing His Part to Help Coronavirus Heroes

NC State football coach Dave Doeren and his wife Sara expressed their appreciation to those on the front lines of the coronavirus battle last week by donating lunches to healthcare workers at REX Hospital. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Lands Three-Star Running Back

Caleb McDowell, a three-star running back from Leesburg, Ga., has become the fourth recruit from the Class of 2021 to commit to NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren: 'We Need to Play Football'

NC State football coach Dave Doeren isn't sure when or how the 2020 season will be played, but he's certain that canceling it is not an option as he and his players do what they can to stay ready during the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Assessing Aislinn Konig's WNBA Draft Chances

Former NC State star and current ESPN analyst Debbie Antonelli breaks down the chances of current Wolfpack sharpshooter Aislinn Konig in Friday's WNBA draft. Read more

Brett Friedlander