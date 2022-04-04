Skip to main content
Pack wins series at Clemson

NC State traveled to Clemson and won two-of-three to move its ACC record over .500 on the season.

On Sunday, NC State knocked off Clemson, 9-7, in a seesaw affair at Doug Kingsmore Stadium to pick up a series win against its Atlantic Division rival. 

It is the second straight league series win for the Wolfpack (18-9, 6-5), who swept Georgia Tech the weekend before. NC State has now won seven of its last eight contests.

After jumping out to a four-run lead within the first three innings, NC State saw it slip away when Clemson responded with six unanswered runs over the course of three innings to enter the top of the sixth with a 6-4 advantage. 

The Pack answered with four more runs in the subsequent two frames and added an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning. A late Tiger rally came up short when Chris Villman ended the game with a strikeout with Clemson runners in scoring position for his fifth save of the season. 

LuJames Groover III continued his hot hitting for NC State. He smacked a homer Sunday and drove in four runs for the Wolfpack in its series clincher. Groover is now riding a 14-game hitting streak and has safely reached base at least once in his last 17 contests. 

NC State returns to action Tuesday with a midweek matchup (6 p.m. EST) against Campbell. The Wolfpack then returns to ACC play Friday when Boston College travels to Raleigh for a three-game set. 

