Elite 2028 Forward Details Recent NC State Visit
In this story:
NC State and head coach Will Wade's primary recruiting focus at the moment is on the 2026 and 2027 cycles. However, that hasn't stopped the Wolfpack from targeting some of the top prospects in the 2028 class.
One of those prospects is a four-star power forward and top-60 player in the country, who recently spoke about his visit with NC State during the Wolfpack's game against Kansas.
Four-Star 2028 Power Forward Speaks on NC State Visit
NC State hosted several prospects on campus for their devastating overtime loss to Kansas on Dec. 13, including Chase Smith, a four-star power forward from Queen's Grant Academy in Charlotte, North Carolina.
While he's only a sophomore at Queen's Grant Academy, he's already established himself as one of the best players in the 2028 class. 247Sports' composite rankings list him as the No. 60 overall player nationally, the No. 5 power forward, and the No. 3 prospect from North Carolina.
The Wolfpack has yet to officially extend an offer to Smith, but he has taken several unofficial visits with the program. Following his most recent trip to Raleigh for the Kansas game, he spoke with The Wolfpackers' Jacey Zembal about the experience.
Smith told Zembal that his trip to NC State for the Kansas game was a great experience. He mentioned the stadium's atmosphere and the Wolfpack coaching staff as the highlights of his visit.
- “It was good and the stadium was huge with nose bleeds,” Smith told Zembal. “The experience, the coaches and the environment, and the game went to overtime. Overall, it was just a great experience.”
Smith also told Zembal that he can envision himself playing for a Division I program like NC State someday and explained that playing in front of a large crowd, like there was during the Kansas game, has always been a dream of his.
- “I could see myself playing in something like that one,” Smith told Zembal. “All of the people just watching you on the court. That is a big dream of mine. I really loved it.”
Despite not holding an offer from NC State, Smith has already received interest from several Power Four programs, with Auburn, Arizona State, Cal, Georgia Tech, Mississippi State, and UCF all pursuing him.
Smith will likely become a blue-chip prospect in the 2028 class as the cycle progresses, so if the Wolfpack wants a chance to land him, they should start making a push sooner rather than later. Regardless, getting him on campus for a visit should’ve helped NC State boost its standing with the young power forward.
Want more NC State basketball content throughout the year? Follow @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker on X (Twitter) and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.
Max Doresy serves as the Western United States College Recruiting Beat Writer On SI. He graduated from the prestigious Syracuse University – S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications. Before that, he worked for the Pro Football Network and was part of the recruiting department for Syracuse University's football program.