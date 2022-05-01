Skip to main content
NC State blanks Radford to claim series win

NC State blanked Radford at home Saturday to claim a non-conference series win.

RALEIGH, NC -- NC State used the long ball and terrific pitching to shutout Radford, 10-0, at Doak Field and claim a series win. 

LuJames Groover III smashed two home runs and Josh Hood added a long ball late to lead the Wolfpack offense. 

Matt Willadsen hurled seven innings of scoreless ball and fanned 13 Highlander batters while allowing only three hits and one walk. 

The Wolfpack jumped on Radford early. In fact, it only took two pitches for NC State to build an advantage it would not relinquish. 

Devonte Brown led off the bottom of the first inning with a single on the first pitch he saw. Groover then blasted the first of his two homers over the wall in left field. to hand NCSU a, 2-0, lead.

Brown doubled home two runs in the bottom of the fourth to extend the Pack's advantage. NC State added a run when Hood grounded into a double play, bringing home Jacob Godman.

Groover homered again in the bottom of the eighth. It was a three-run blast as Godman and Brown scored. Hood then got a legitimate RBI when he also drilled a home run over the wall in left as NC State went long on back-to-back batters. 

The Wolfpack (28-13) will host the Highlanders on Sunday at 1 p.m. looking for a series sweep. 

