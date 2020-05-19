AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Athletes Post Highest APR Score in School History

Brett Friedlander

NC State athletes copiled a cumulative Academic Progress Rate of 990, the highest score in school history, according to figures released by the NCAA on Tuesday.

All 21 of the Wolfpack's athletic teams easily surpassed the NCAA's minimum standard of 930, with six programs recording a perfect 1,000. Those programs, women's cross country, women's golf, gymnastics women's swimming & diving, women's track & field and volleyball were recognized last week with APR Public Recognition Awards.

Fourteen of the 21 programs improved their APR scores from the previous year.

According to the NCAA's website, APR scores are calculated by awarding one point for each student receiving financial aid and another point for each student that remains academically eligible.

The team’s total points are then divided by points possible and then multiplied by 1,000 to equal the team’s Academic Progress Rate. In addition to the team’s current-year APR, its rolling four-year APR is also used to determine accountability.

Teams must maintain at least a score of 930 to compete in NCAA championship events.

Here's a look at how each of the Wolfpack's 21 sports scored:

Sport
Score

Women's cross country

1,000

Women's golf

1,000

Gymnastics

1,000

Women's simming & diving

1,000

Women's track & field

1,000

Volleyball

1,000

Women's soccer

997

Men's golf

994

Men's cross country

993

Men's track & field

993

Mixed rifle

993

Men's swimming & diving

990

Men's tennis

990

Wrestling

987

Women's basketball

986

Baseball

985

Women;s tennis

985

Softball

983

Men's soccer

978

Football

962

Men's Basketball

954

