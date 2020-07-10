Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

NC State baseball players Austin Murr and Jose Torres are about 1,000 apart in location with one playing summer ball in Wisconsin and the other in Texas.

Their recent fortunes at the plate are equally divergent.

While Murr continues to swing a hot bat for the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League, extending his hitting streak to eight games on Thursday, Torres saw his average with the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League drop below the Mendoza Line.

The third Wolfpack player participating in summer wood bat league action, DeAngelo Giles, got the night off to clear his head and get back on track for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League.

Murr, a junior first baseman, batting in the cleanup position, went 1 for 3 with a walk on Thursday in the Loggers' 10-4 loss to the Wisconsin Woodchucks. He has collected at least one hit in every game so far this season and is leading the team with a .346 average (9 for 26, 3 doubles, six runs, six walks and a stolen base).

Torres, by contrast, went hitless in four at bats with a pair of strikeouts in an 11-2 loss to the Tulsa Drillers.

After getting off to a promising start with four hits in 12 at bats over his first three games, the freshman shortstop has managed only one hit in his last 14 trips to the plate over the next three to see his average drop to .192.

Finally, Giles sat out his team's 13-12 extra inning win against the Martinsville Mustangs after striking out in his last seven at bats over two games. Overall, he's 2 for 11 with a homer and three RBI.

