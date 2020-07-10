AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Sports
Basketball

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Brett Friedlander

NC State baseball players Austin Murr and Jose Torres are about 1,000 apart in location with one playing summer ball in Wisconsin and the other in Texas.

Their recent fortunes at the plate are equally divergent.

While Murr continues to swing a hot bat for the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League, extending his hitting streak to eight games on Thursday, Torres saw his average with the Amarillo Sod Squad of the Texas Collegiate League drop below the Mendoza Line.

The third Wolfpack player participating in summer wood bat league action, DeAngelo Giles, got the night off to clear his head and get back on track for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms of the Coastal Plain League.

Murr, a junior first baseman, batting in the cleanup position, went 1 for 3 with a walk on Thursday in the Loggers' 10-4 loss to the Wisconsin Woodchucks. He has collected at least one hit in every game so far this season and is leading the team with a .346 average (9 for 26, 3 doubles, six runs, six walks and a stolen base).

Torres, by contrast, went hitless in four at bats with a pair of strikeouts in an 11-2 loss to the Tulsa Drillers.

After getting off to a promising start with four hits in 12 at bats over his first three games, the freshman shortstop has managed only one hit in his last 14 trips to the plate over the next three to see his average drop to .192.

Finally, Giles sat out his team's 13-12 extra inning win against the Martinsville Mustangs after striking out in his last seven at bats over two games. Overall, he's 2 for 11 with a homer and three RBI.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Who's in Your All-Time NC State Hoop Starting Five?

There are no wrong answers to the question asked on Twitter by the Wolfpack Club: Who is in your All-Time NC State Men's Basketball Starting Five? Here are our picks. Read more

Brett Friedlander

by

BFried

NCAA Punts on Tough Football Decisions

Instead of leading and setting a uniform policy on how college sports' response to the worsening coronavirus pandemic, the NCAA is leaving the decisions up to individual conferences. Read more

Brett Friedlander

State Hoop Commit Smith Balling in Myrtle Beach

Four-star guard Terquavion Smith of Farmville Central, the first recruit to commit to NC State's basketball Class of 2021, is off to a strong start at the Big Shots Myrtle Beach AAU tournament. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Big Ten Statement on 2020-21 Fall Season

Brett Friedlander

Big Ten to Play Conference-Only Football Schedule in Fall of 2020

Brett Friedlander

The M.J. Rice Blog: Rehabbing Knee, Oak Hill, Recruitment & More

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack College Summer Baseball Update

Junior first baseman Austin Murr has picked up where he left off when NC State's baseball season was canceled in March, recording hits in all seven games he's played for the LaCrosse Loggers of the Northwoods League. Read more

Brett Friedlander

ACC Announces Delay For Olympic Sports Competition

In response to the recent spike of COVID-19 cases across the country, the ACC has delayed the start of soccer, cross country, volleyball and field hockey competition until at least Sept. 1 because of the coronavirus pandemic. Will football be next? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Adds Florida to Future Football Schedules

NC State continues to upgrade its future noncoference football schedules by announcing a home-and-home series against SEC East power Florida. Read more

Brett Friedlander

'We’re Definitely Heading the Wrong Way': As Virus Cases Spike

Brett Friedlander