Wolfpack's Hart Tops Poll of Best Future Head Coaches

Brett Friedlander

NC State’s Chris Hart tied for the top spot as the college baseball assistant that will one day make the best head coach in a recent survey conducted by Baseball America.

The publication sought out responses to a number of questions from a panel of 90 head coaches, who were allowed to list up to three assistants excluding anyone currently on their staff.

Hart received eight votes, matching the total of Virginia’s Kevin McMullan -- who finished atop the poll each of the past two times it was taken in 2012 and 2018.

A former infielder who helped Florida State to the College World Series in 1999 and 2000, Hart has spent the past 16 seasons with the Wolfpack. He serves as the team’s hitting coach and recruiting coordinator, in addition to his role as associate head coach.

Since becoming State’s lead recruiter in 2010, he has been instrumental in attracting some of the nation’s top players, including first-round Major League draft picks Trea Turner and Carlos Rodon and Will Wilson.

In all, the Wolfpack has had nine position players receive All-ACC recognition and 11 that have signed professional contracts during his time as an on-the-field coach.

State had a 14-3 record before the remainder of the 2020 season was canceled on March 12 because of the coronavirus pandemic. The Wolfpack was ranked as high as No. 9 nationally at the time.

As part of the same survey that named Hart as the assistant most likely to be the best head coach, State’s current leader Elliott Avent finished in the top 10 and was the highest-rated among ACC schools as the nation’s most underrated head coach.

