State Begins Process of Athletes Returning to Campus

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan has issued a statement laying out the school's plans for allowing its athletes to return to campus for "voluntary" workouts approved by the NCAA last month.

The re-start will be done in phases.

Phase 1, which is already in effect, allows members of the football, men's basketball and women's basketball teams that live locally to receive physical examimations and COVID-19 testing from memers of the Wolfpack's sports medicine staff.

If cleared, the athletes will be permitted into the Murphy Center, football practice fields including the Close-King Indoor Facility, Reynolds Coliseum and the Dail Basketball Complex to resume their offseason training programs.

Athletes will be separated into small groups within their respective sports to ensure the proper distancing and other safety measures.

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan

Phase 2, which will begin no later than June 20, permits returning and incoming football players that have been cleared by the medical staff to return to student housing. Athletes in the two other previously mentioned sports will be be allowed back into student housing shortly thereafter.

The third and final phase will take place later this summer and includes athletes in the remaining fall sports. Details will be announced at a later date. According to the statement, the final phase will be the return of all remaining programs in conjunction with the start of the Fall semester.

"Since our world in college athletics came to pause in March, we have adapted, evolved and continued to work with our campus, league and health officials on what our ultimate path forward will be," Corrigan said in his statement. "It's been a collective effort from our student-athletes, coaches and staffs who have shown the best in the human spirit and what it means to represent NC State University.



"With that in mind, we have begun the process of bringing student-athletes back to our campus in four phases, the first of which is already underway. First and foremost, the overall safety and health of our student-athletes will always be our first consideration."

