Suspended Gymnastics Coach a State Alumnus

Brett Friedlander

Former NC State gymnast Maggie Haney, coach of Olympic and world champions, has been suspended by USA Gymnastics over charges that she verbally and emotionally abused her athletes.

At a hearing last week, an independent panel found that Haney violated USA Gymnastics' code of ethical conduct among other policies. She has been suspended from coaching any athletes or in member clubs for eight years.

Details of the allegations against Haney were not publicly released. But according to a published report by the Orange County (Calif.) Register, several of her gymnasts testifed at a hearing that she bullied and harrassed them, aand forced them to compete or train while injured.

Among those testifying, according to the Register, was Laurie Hernandez -- a member of the U.S. team that won a gold medal at the 2016 Olympics and an individual silver medalist on the balance beam.

"This kind of behavior and treatment is never okay," Hernandez wrote on her Instagram account. "There are some things from my experience that will unfortunately stick with me forever, and I'll always be working to heal from it -- but sharing my story gives me a chance to close the chapter, take a breath, and start something new."

Haney is also the coach of World champion Riley McCusker, considered a contender for several medals at the delayed Tokyo Olympics.

Haney was a standout gymnast for the Wolfpack between 1997-2000. She is still the only NC State gymnast to record a perfect 10 in two events -- in 1999 on the balance beam and the following year on floor exercise. In 1998, she helped her team qualify for the NCAA Championships for the first and only time in school history.

State Casting Wide Net For Future Quarterbacks

Devin Brown, a pro style passer from Gilbert, Ariz.. has announced he's received a scholarship offer from NC State, making him the 10th quarterback from coast-to-coast in either the Class of 2021 or 2022 to be offered by the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Top Wolfpack Target Shipley Chooses Clemson

Five-star prospect Will Shipley of Weddington High School in Matthews, whose parents and several family members graduated from NC State, chose ACC rival Clemson over the Wolfpack. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Top Wolfpack Target Shipley Set to Announce College Choice

Weddington High School star Will Shipley, the nation’s top-ranked all-purpose back and one of NC State’s top recruiting priorities for the Class of 2021, will announce his college choice on Tuesday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Turns Attention Back to 2021 QBs

Heinrich Haarberg, a three-star prospect from Kearney, Neb., has become the fourth quarterback in the Class of 2021 to report a scholarship offer from NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Louisville has received its NCAA Notice of Allegations ..

Brett Friedlander

Larrell Murchison profile from his hometown paper ..

Brett Friedlander

State Has Reason to be 'Terrified' of NCAA's New Independent Infractions Process

Thanks to Gregg Doyel of the Indianapolis Star, we now have a better understanding of why NC State's administration is so apprehensive about having the Dennis Smith Jr. infractions case decided by the NCAA's new Independent Accountability Resolution Process. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Smith-Williams Gets New Number With Redskins

James Smith-Williams wore both No. 39 and No. 1 during his career at NC State. Now that he's a member of the Washington Redskins, the recent seventh round draft pick will be wearing a new number. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Could State Have Interest in Olivier Sarr?

Third-team All-ACC center Olivier Sarr has announced his intention to enter the NCAA's transfer portal. Now that NC State has a scholarship available following the departure of top-recruit Josh Hall, could it make a play for the Wake Forest star? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Undrafted Free Agents Still Waiting for NFL Call

A week after the draft, NC State's Jarius Morehead, Emanel McGirt and Deonte Holden, among others, are still waiting and hoping for free agent deals that will give them a shot at making it to the NFL. Read more

Brett Friedlander