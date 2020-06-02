AllWolfpack
See You Tomorrow  #BlackoutTuesday

Brett Friedlander

As you may have heard, today is Blackout Tuesday. It's a one-day moratorium on business as usual in support of victims of police violence, specifically in the African-American community.

We here at SI All Wolfpack try not to speak out on political issues, because first and foremost this is a sports site intended to be an escape from the problems of the real world. But there are times when a story is so big and so important that it overwhelms everything, including college sports.

This is one of them.

Whether we observed Blackout Tuesday or not, it would be interpreted as a political statement.

So, out of respect for what our nation has been going through, we're taking a day to recharge and try to do some good somewhere.

We'll be back tomorrow with our regular coverage, including analysis of the commitment decision of football recruit Micah Crowell, who is expected make his announcement -- likely to NC State -- at 5 p.m.

Until then, as our colleague, Quiera Luck of All Tar Heels said, "Whatever you do, do it in love and peace!"

