Wolfpack Players Set for Summer League Play

Brett Friedlander

The Coastal Plain League, a college summer wood bat league with 15 teams spread out through North and South Carolina, Georgia and Virginia, has announced plans to begin a condensed 2020 season on July 1,

The startup is still contingent on the governors of those states easing stay at home orders and other restrictions related to the coronavirus pandemic.

But if all goes well, several NC State players will among those getting the opportunity to improve their skills while showcasing themselves for the major league scouts that frequently attend the games.

Junior outfielder Jonny Butler and freshman infielder/pitcher Sam Highfill are on the roster of the Holly Springs Salamanders.

Junior second baseman J.T. Jarrett, freshman outfielder Noah Soles and freshman infielder Deangelo Giles will play for the High Point-Thomasville HiToms.

Junior pitcher Caanan Silver is committed to the Forest City Owls.

And freshman pitcher Austin Pace is a member of the Peninsula Pilots.

Butler was off to a strong start during the shortened 2020 college season, hitting .290 with four doubles, two triples, a homer and 14 RBI. He started all 17 games, finishing as the team leader in stolen bases with nine while finishing the year by reaching base in each of his final 13 games.

Highfill made six mound appearances out of the bullpen in his first season with the Wolfpack, finishing with a 3-1 record and a 3.21 earned run average in 14 innings pitched. He led freshmen and finished four on the team with 15 strikeouts.

Jarrett played in 16 games, with 10 starts, hitting a career-high .333 with six doubles, two homers and 15 RBI. He tied a career high with four hits, including three doubles, in a win against Coastal Carolina on March 4. His walkoff two-run single against NC A&T on March 11 provided the game winner in what turned out to be State's final game of the season.

Soles made a positive first impression nby going 3 for 4 with a double, an RBI and three runs scored in his first career start, Feb. 23 against Tennessee Tech. He also went 4 for 4 on March 11 against A&T to finish with a .600 batting average with nine hits and five RBI in nine games.

Giles played in three games off the bench, picking up his first career hit with an RBI single against Coastal Carolina on March 4.

Silver made a team-leading seven relief appearances, throwing 8⅓ innings while the 6-foot-10 Austin made three appearances, including two starts, while compiling a 1.23 ERA and earning a win against Coastal Carolina.

Cutting Sports Programs 'Not a Consideration' For State

Amid a wave of schools eliminating sports programs as a cost-cutting measure, an NC State spokesman said that the school is not considering such moves at the current time. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren Hopeful For Football Comeback, Wolfpack Bounceback

Here is a sampling of what NC State football coach Dave Doeren had to say during a guest appearance on the Charlotte Observer's "Talking Preps" webcast Monday. Read more

Brett Friedlander

In-State Offensive Line Recruit Commits to Wolfpack

Offensive lineman Jaleel Davis of Richmond High School in Rockingham has committed to the NC State, becoming the sixth member of coach Dave Doeren's 2021 football recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Swiney Earns All-America Status, Bailey Left Off Collegiate Baseball Team

NC State pitcher Nick Swiney was chosen as a second-team All-America for the abbreviated 2020 season by Collegiate Baseball, but catcher Patrick Bailey -- a soon-to-be first round MLB draft pick -- was left off the team. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Mr. College FB Tony Barnhardt offers hope for sport's return this fall

Brett Friedlander

Devin Leary Has a Fan in Former Clemson QB Tajh Boyd

Projected NC State starter Devin Leary may still be something of an unknown commodity heading into his sophomore season, but former Clemson star Tajh Boyd thinks he could be the next in the line of successful Wolfpack quarterbacks. Read more

Brett Friedlander

On Selection Monday, What Might Have Been For Wolfpack Baseball

The staff of D1Baseball.com has NC State projected to have been the No. 12 overall seed and a regional host for the NCAA baseball tournament had the season not been cut short by the coronavirus pandemic. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Virtual Junior Day a Hit With Football Recruits

Unable to host recruits on campus because of the extended dead period mandated by the NCAA because of the coronavirus pandemic, NC State football coach and his staff have gotten creative in their pursuit of new talent. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Popolizio's Beard Gaining Legendary Status

Like many others these days, NC State wrestling coach Pat Popolizio has let his whiskers grow into a "Quarantine Beard." His however, is so impressive that it has a Twitter account of its own. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Five-Star Women's Hoop Prospect Commits to Wolfpack

NC State women's basketball coach Wes Moore has landed his first recruit in the Class of 2021, combo guard Jessica Timmons, who has averaged 24 points or better in each of her three varsity seasons at North Mecklenburg . Read more

Brett Friedlander