ACC Fall Olympic Sports Schedules Announced

Brett Friedlander

Despite the NCAA's cancellation of national championship events, the ACC is going ahead with Olympic sports competition this fall.

Friday, the conference announced its abbreviated schedules for those sports.

NC State will participate in four of them -- men's and women's cross country, men's soccer and volleyball. 

The Wolfpack's women's soccer team has opted out of the fall season because of a roster depleted by injury and players not returning to campus because of the coronavirus pandemic while State doesn't have a field hockey program.

The cross country regular season will begin next Friday, Sept. 11 and run through Oct. 24, with an ACC Championship meet scheduled for Oct. 30 at the WakeMed Soccer Complex in Cary.

State will begin its men's soccer regular season on Saturday, Sept., 26 at Duke. It will be the first of six games (three home, three away) among a "South Region" group of teams that also includes UNC, Wake Forest and Clemson.

A "North Region" consists of Louisville, Notre Dame, Pittsburgh, Syracuse, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

The top four teams in each region will advance to the ACC tournament, with quarterfinals games set for Nov. 15 and semifinals for Nov. 18 at North Carolina campus sites, while the championship match is scheduled for Sunday, Nov. 22 at WakeMed in Cary.

The Wolfpack's volleyball season, meanwhile, will begin on Sept. 25 at Duke and will consist of eight ACC games over five weeks with the the 15 teams broken into three regions. State's consists of Duke, UNC, Virginia and Virginia Tech.

Here are all the Wolfpack's fall Olympic schedules:  

Cross country 

Regular season runs from Sept. 11-Oct. 24

Oct. 30 ACC Championship, Cary

Men's soccer

Sept. 26 at Duke, 7 p.m.

Oct. 2 at Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Oct. 9 vs. Duke, 7 p.m.

Oct. 23 vs. Clemson, 7 p.m.

Oct. 31 at UNC, 7 p.m.

Nov. 7, vs. Wake Forest, 7 p.m.

Nov. 15-22 ACC tournament 

Volleyball

Sept. 25 at Duke, 6:30 p.m.

Sept. 26 at Duke, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 2 vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 3 vs. Virginia Tech, 7 p.m.

Oct. 16 vs. UNC, 7 p.m.

Oct. 18 vs. UNC, 1 p.m.

Oct. 23 at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

Oct. 24 at Virginia, 6:30 p.m.

