How Wade Found Success in NC State Win

NC State had plenty of offense in its 113-69 rout of Florida State on Saturday, setting a program record with a 44-point ACC road win.



The offense had come under fire for its consistency early in the season as the team adjusted under Will Wade's guidance, particularly as the scoring touch of star guard Darrion Williams began to fade. But on Saturday, as Williams returned to his old ways along with several other scorers, the head coach couldn't help but admit he was pleased with what he saw.



Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) drives to the net past Florida State Seminoles forward Thomas Bassong (3) during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

"I do think we've figured some things out on offense -- playing through Q (Quadir Copeland) and Darrion," Wade told the media postgame. "They had, I believe, 11 of our 20 assists tonight, so playing through those guys and keeping those guys with the ball in their hands has allowed us to have a little bit more success offensively. I feel like we've figured that out, but we've got a long way to go."



Williams has emerged as the leader of the bunch and was one of the best players on the floor on Saturday. He knocked down three three-pointers and finished with 22 points and 10 rebounds while six NC State players scored in double figures -- tying a season-best with 19 made threes in the game.



NC State men's basketball head coach Will Wade defended his player Darrion Williams after he was asked if he was "concerned" about Williams' recent stretch. pic.twitter.com/yhEa9Hyq9J — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 1, 2026

Recently, he was the subject of criticism, and his coach defended him in front of the media following a narrow win over Wake Forest. Now, they're all hoping his latest performance was a sign of things to come.



"I'm just making shots now," Williams said after the win. "I was in a slump, but confidence never wavered for me or my team."



NC State caught absolute fire in Tallahassee 🔥@PackMensBball shot 55% from the floor and 54% from deep to cruise past Florida State, 113–69. Paul McNeil and Darrion Williams combined for 41 points as six Wolfpack players hit double figures.@PackAthletics | #GoPack pic.twitter.com/5604csi0IX — ACC Digital Network (@theACCDN) January 10, 2026

It'll be nearly impossible to replicate an offensive explosion like that as ACC play continues, but Wolfpack players seem to have gained confidence from their most recent showing, and Wade thinks he's found the key to a fast start.



"I thought our defense was really good to start the game and allowed us to settle in offensively," he added. "... It kind of stayed within a 10-point margin, and then we were able to get clicking on offense. Guys moved the ball and did a nice job."



Jan 10, 2026; Tallahassee, Florida, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Alyn Breed (7) drives to the net against the Florida State Seminoles during the first half at Donald L. Tucker Center. Mandatory Credit: Melina Myers-Imagn Images | Melina Myers-Imagn Images

With an ACC schedule that features opponents like Louisville, SMU, North Carolina, Duke, and another meeting with Virginia, among others, that's much easier said than done. However, one of the biggest keys to building a successful team is molding an identity. That may have emerged for NC State on Saturday, and it's up to Wade and his staff to help the players keep building as the opponents get tougher.