Wolfpack Athletes Past, Present React to Sports Protests

Brett Friedlander

The sports world came to a stop on Wednesday after the Milwaukee Bucks sparked a social justice movement by choosing not to play their NBA playoff game against the Orlando Magic in protest of the shooting of Jacob Blake by police in Kenosha, Wis.

In support of the Bucks and their calls for social justice, the rest of the NBA followed suit by cancelling all three of the playoff games that were on the schedule. In rapid succession, teams and players in the WNBA, Major Baseball and Major League Soccer also joined the movement.

Because athletic activities at NC State are currently paused becaues of a COVID-19 outbreak, members of the Wolfpack haven't had to make the decision whether to play or protest. But they have expressed their opinions on the subject via their social media accounts.

Here is a sampling of those reactions, starting with the official statement issued by coach Dave Doeren on behalf of the Wolfpack football program ...

Former State and current New York Giants defensive tackle B.J. Hill ...

Former State and current Indianapolis Colts quarterback Jacoby Brissett ...

Basketball player Devon Daniels ...

Basketball player Thomas Allen ...

Women's basketball player Kayla Jones ...

Former Wolfpack and current Washington Mystics basketball player Kiara Leslie ...

Football player and campus leader Isaiah Moore ..

Football player Ricky Person Jr.

Football player Teshaun Smith ...

Football player Jaylon Scott ...

Football player Payton Wilson ...

