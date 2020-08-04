AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Klyman to Return for 'Corona Senior' Season

Brett Friedlander

Ace relief pitcher Kent Klyman, whose senior season was cut short in March by the coronavirus pandemic, has announced his intention to return to the Wolfpack in 2021.

He is the only one of four so-called "Corona Seniors" on the roster to utilize the extra year of eligibility granted to spring sports athletes by the NCAA. Fellow graduates Brad debo, Lawson McArthur and James Ferguson have all decided to pursue opportunities in the business world after recring their undergraduate degrees.

 "I’m excited to be able to come back and play another year with the Pack," Klyman said in announcing his return. "It’s been my home for four years, and I can’t wait to do it for another. I look forward to getting back with all the guys this fall and starting to form another great bond and working towards our ultimate goal of making it to (the College World Series in) Omaha."

Klyman started the season on the preseason watch list for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's Stopper of the Year Award, presented annually to the top relief pitcher in Division I baseball.

It marked the second straight season in which he was recognized.

Klyman has amassed 14 wins and eight saves in 77 with an earned run average of 2.53 in 77 career appearances for coach Elliott Avent's Wolfpack over four seasons. He pitched in five games, earning two saves with an 1.42 ERA during the shortened 2020 season.

His longest outing was a 3 1/3-inning stint at Virginia on March 8, the final weekend before the season was halted.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Terrell Dawkins First NC State Football Player to Wear No. 0

Redshirt freshman defensive end Terrell Dawkins is the first NC State player to take advantage of a new NCAA rule allowing college football players to wear jersey No. 0 for the upcoming season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

How Does Big 12 Scheduling Decision Affect NC State?

The Big 12 has joined the ACC in adopting a "plus one" format for its 2020 football season. Does that leave the door open for NC State to potentially schedule a game against a Big 12 opponent? Read more

Brett Friedlander

Five Things to Watch as Wolfpack Begins Preseason Football Camp

Here are five key areas to watch as NC State returns to the field to begin preparations for the 2020 football season, Read more

Brett Friedlander

T.J. Warren Puts Up Another Big Number for Pacers

Two days after scoring a career-high 53 points for the Indiana Pacers in his team's first game of the NBA's restart in Orlando, former NC State. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Hall of Fame Induction Postponed

NC State's Athletic Hall of Fame Class of 2020, which includes six members, will have to wait a little longer before being officially inducted into the school's shrine. Read more

Brett Friedlander

VA Tech CB Caleb Farley Discusses Decision to Opt Out of 2020 Season

Brett Friedlander

Big Man Prospect Wheeler High on Wolfpack

NC State is considered the favorite to land 6-foot-11 2021 center Roosevelt Wheeler, a long, athletic four-star prospect who led John Marshall to the Virginia Class 2 state championship last season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Warren's Scoring Outburst no Surprise to State Fans, Teammates

T.J. Warren lived up to his nickname "Tony Buckets" while scoring 53 points for the Indiana Pacers on Saturday. It's a performance that surprised a lot of people, but not his teammates or anyone else that has seen the former NC State star at his best. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Eventful Weekend Raises Doubts on Whether NCAA Can (or Should) Survive

Brett Friedlander

State Makes Cut for Devin Lee, Jordan Poole Decision Coming Soon

While one major recruiting target has included NC State in his top six, another even more important prospect reports that's almost ready to announce his commitment. Read more

Brett Friedlander