Klyman to Return for 'Corona Senior' Season

Ace relief pitcher Kent Klyman, whose senior season was cut short in March by the coronavirus pandemic, has announced his intention to return to the Wolfpack in 2021.

He is the only one of four so-called "Corona Seniors" on the roster to utilize the extra year of eligibility granted to spring sports athletes by the NCAA. Fellow graduates Brad debo, Lawson McArthur and James Ferguson have all decided to pursue opportunities in the business world after recring their undergraduate degrees.

"I’m excited to be able to come back and play another year with the Pack," Klyman said in announcing his return. "It’s been my home for four years, and I can’t wait to do it for another. I look forward to getting back with all the guys this fall and starting to form another great bond and working towards our ultimate goal of making it to (the College World Series in) Omaha."

Klyman started the season on the preseason watch list for the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association's Stopper of the Year Award, presented annually to the top relief pitcher in Division I baseball.

It marked the second straight season in which he was recognized.

Klyman has amassed 14 wins and eight saves in 77 with an earned run average of 2.53 in 77 career appearances for coach Elliott Avent's Wolfpack over four seasons. He pitched in five games, earning two saves with an 1.42 ERA during the shortened 2020 season.

His longest outing was a 3 1/3-inning stint at Virginia on March 8, the final weekend before the season was halted.

