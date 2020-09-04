SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Trea Turner Heat Check: September 3

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner heat check: Temperature rising again

After getting cooled off by the Philadelphia Phillies over the past two days, Trea Turner warmed back up Thursday.

The former NC State star and current Washington Nationals shortstop had his career-long 16-game hitting streak snapped with a hitless performance in Philadelphia on Tuesday, then had a string of 22 straight games reaching base ended with another 0-fer on Wednesday.

But Turner bounced back in the finale of a four-game series against the Phillies by going 3 for 5 to start two new streaks.

As encouraging as his individual performance was, it wasn't enough to prevent his team from a 6-5 10-inning loss, the defending World Series champions' sixth straight setback.

Dropping down from his usual leadoff spot to the No. 2 hole in the Nationals' batting order, Turner wasted little time getting back into the hit parade by singling off the glove of pitcher Zach Eflin in his first at bat.

Two innings later, in the top of the third, he showed off his elite speed by circling the bases for an inside-the-park home run on a drive to right centerfield to give his team a short-lived 2-0 lead.

.It was his eighth homer of the abbreviated season.

Turner later drove his third run of the day with a ground out before adding another single record three or more hits for the fifth time in his last seven games.

The resurgent performance helped him raise his batting average back up to .366, best in the National League.

Turner and the Nationals now head to Atlanta for a series against the Braves.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

A Deafening Silence: How Markell Johnson accepts what he can't change

https://therookiewire.usatoday.com/2020/09/02/a-deafening-silence-how-markell-johnson-accepts-what-he-cant-change/

Brett Friedlander

Even Without Fans, Carter-Finley Stands Won't be Empty

Instead of filling the stands at Carter-Finley Stadium with real fans, which are prohibited because of COVID-19 restrictions, NC State plans to fill the seats at its home football games with the cardboard cutouts of the fans that would otherwise be sitting in them. Read more

Brett Friedlander

NCAA to Furlough Indianapolis-Based Staff for 3-8 Weeks

https://www.si.com/college/2020/09/02/ncaa-furloughs-coronavirus-pandemic

Brett Friedlander

ALS Claims Wolfpack Baseball Great Chris Combs

Former NC State baseball star and Wolfpack Club executive Chris Combs, whose No. 26 was honored by the school this spring, has lost his long battle with ALS. He was 44. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Doeren Breaks Down Wolfpack's First Scrimmage

NC State football coach Dave Doeren liked the 'back-and-forth' of his team's first preseason scrimmage, which was held just before the Wolfpack was forced to suspend practice because of a COVID-19 outbreak. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Makes Top Five for DT Taleeq Robbins

Taleeq Robbins, a run-stuffing defensive tackle from Imhotep Institute Charter in Philadelphia, has become the fourth SIAA100 candidate to currently have NC State among his of finalist schools. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Former Basketball Coach Gottfried Suing State

Former NC State basketball coach Mark Gottfried has filed a lawsuit against his former employer, claiming that it breached his buyout agreement by witholding payments over allegations of NCAA violations involving Dennis Smith Jr. Read more

Brett Friedlander

gtamorris

Doeren: 'It's Good to be Back Out on the Field'

The NC State football team has returned to the practice field with excitement and a heightened sense of urgency as it hurriedly tries to make up for time lost during an eight-day COVID-19 related layoff. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Heat Check Update: Sept. 1

Former NC State shortstop Trea Turner went 0 for 3 with a walk for the Washington Nationals in a 6-0 loss to the Phillies, ending his career-best 16-game hitting streak. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Noonkester Ready to Carry on Wolfpack Punting Tradition

New NC State recruit Caden Noonkester discusses his whirlwind recruitment, his reasons for choosing the Wolfpack and his sense of responsibility to live up to the standard set by his All-ACC punting predecessors. Read more

Brett Friedlander