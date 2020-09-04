Trea Turner Heat Check: September 3

Trea Turner heat check: Temperature rising again

After getting cooled off by the Philadelphia Phillies over the past two days, Trea Turner warmed back up Thursday.

The former NC State star and current Washington Nationals shortstop had his career-long 16-game hitting streak snapped with a hitless performance in Philadelphia on Tuesday, then had a string of 22 straight games reaching base ended with another 0-fer on Wednesday.

But Turner bounced back in the finale of a four-game series against the Phillies by going 3 for 5 to start two new streaks.

As encouraging as his individual performance was, it wasn't enough to prevent his team from a 6-5 10-inning loss, the defending World Series champions' sixth straight setback.

Dropping down from his usual leadoff spot to the No. 2 hole in the Nationals' batting order, Turner wasted little time getting back into the hit parade by singling off the glove of pitcher Zach Eflin in his first at bat.

Two innings later, in the top of the third, he showed off his elite speed by circling the bases for an inside-the-park home run on a drive to right centerfield to give his team a short-lived 2-0 lead.

.It was his eighth homer of the abbreviated season.

Turner later drove his third run of the day with a ground out before adding another single record three or more hits for the fifth time in his last seven games.

The resurgent performance helped him raise his batting average back up to .366, best in the National League.

Turner and the Nationals now head to Atlanta for a series against the Braves.

