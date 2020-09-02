SI.com
AllWolfpack
HomeFootballBasketballSports
Search

Trea Turner Heat Check Update: Sept. 1

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner heat check: Nobody's perfect

Everyone, even Superman, has their Kryptonite.

For Trea Turner, who began the new month as the hottest hitter in baseball, that Kryptonite turned out to be Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola.

The veteran right-handed did something Tuesday that no one else has been able to do over the past 16 games dating back to August 13 -- hold the former NC State star without a hit.

Turner went 0 for 3 with a walk for the Washington Nationals in a 6-0 loss to the Phillies, ending his career-best 16-game hitting streak. He shouldn't feel too bad about the off night. His entire team mustered only two hits in eight innings off Nola.

Even with the oh-fer, Turner still leads the National League with a .368 batting average. And he's still 15 for 23 (.652) over his past five games.

He also extended the other impressive streak he has going. With his third inning walk Tuesday, he has now reached base in 22 straight games.

Turner was a key catalyst for the Nationals in their run to the World Series championship last year. He is the sixth former Wolfpack player to win a World Series title and only the second to have played in both the college and Major League world series'.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC

 

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Noonkester Ready to Carry on Wolfpack Punting Tradition

New NC State recruit Caden Noonkester discusses his whirlwind recruitment, his reasons for choosing the Wolfpack and his sense of responsibility to live up to the standard set by his All-ACC punting predecessors. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Adds Punter to 2021 Recruiting Class

Caden Noonkester, a punter/kickoff specialist from Marvin Ridge High School in Waxhaw became the heir apparent to current punter Trenton Gill by becoming the 18th commitment to the Wolfpack's 2021 recruiting class. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack, Deacons Will Open Season in Primetime

NC State's season opening football game against Wake Forest at Carter-Finley Stadium on Sept. 12 will kick off at 8 p.m. with television coverage on ACC Network. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Corrigan: Making the Right Decisions During an Unprecedented Time

NC State athletic director Boo Corrigan addressed a number of timely topics during a guest spot on ACC Network, including the decision to play sports events in September without fans in the stands. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Heat Check Update: August 31

Baseball's hottest hitter Trea Turner extended his career-best hitting streak to 16 games while improving his National League-leading batting average to .377 for the World Series champion Washington Nationals. Read more

Brett Friedlander

No Crowds For September Home Games, Crowd Noise a Possibility

NC State has announced that it will play its September home sports events, including football, without fans. It might not sound that way, though, since the ACC has approved the use of artifical crowd noise. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Women's Soccer Opts Out of Fall Season

Although the ACC plans to play a fall soccer season, NC State's women's team has announced that it won't participate because of a depleted roster. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Gwiz Dominant As Wolfpack Splits in 'Wrestling Underground' Event

While former NC State national champion Nick Giazdowski won his bout, Tommy Gantt, the other Wolfpack alumnus on the card, went down to defeat in the UFC's Wrestling Underground 1 event. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Free Agent Hauschka Auditions With Titans

Former NC State kicker Steven Hauschka, who was released by the Buffalo Bills, began his search for a new team on Sunday by working out with the Tennessee Titans. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Trea Turner Heat Check Update: Aug. 30

Former NC State shortstop Trea Turner got three more hits against the Boston Red Sox on Sunday, setting a Washington Nationals franchise record in the process with 11 hits in a three-game weekend series. Read more

Brett Friedlander