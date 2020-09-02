Trea Turner Heat Check Update: Sept. 1

Trea Turner heat check: Nobody's perfect

Everyone, even Superman, has their Kryptonite.

For Trea Turner, who began the new month as the hottest hitter in baseball, that Kryptonite turned out to be Philadelphia Phillies pitcher Aaron Nola.

The veteran right-handed did something Tuesday that no one else has been able to do over the past 16 games dating back to August 13 -- hold the former NC State star without a hit.

Turner went 0 for 3 with a walk for the Washington Nationals in a 6-0 loss to the Phillies, ending his career-best 16-game hitting streak. He shouldn't feel too bad about the off night. His entire team mustered only two hits in eight innings off Nola.

Even with the oh-fer, Turner still leads the National League with a .368 batting average. And he's still 15 for 23 (.652) over his past five games.

He also extended the other impressive streak he has going. With his third inning walk Tuesday, he has now reached base in 22 straight games.

Turner was a key catalyst for the Nationals in their run to the World Series championship last year. He is the sixth former Wolfpack player to win a World Series title and only the second to have played in both the college and Major League world series'.

