Volleyball Match vs. Virginia Tech Postponed

NC State's football team isn't the only one whose schedule has been altered by the coronavirus pandemic.

Wednesday, Virginia Tech announced that it would not be able to play its scheduled volleyball matches against the Wolfpack at Reynolds Coliseum this Friday and Saturday. The Hokies also postponed their upcoming matches against Duke as a precaution because of a lack of available players.

"After consultation with Atlantic Coast Conference officials, campus leadership at Virginia Tech and Mark Rogers, chief medical officer for Virginia Tech athletics, the decision has been made to temporarily pause volleyball competition and practices," a statement released by the Hokies said. "Pending the necessary player availability to resume practice, Tech is optimistic about resuming competition at home vs. Virginia on Oct. 16."

Because of the uncertainty surrounding the Hokies, no decisions have been made about a possible makeup date. State's next scheduled matches are on Oct. 16-18 at home against rival North Carolina.

The Wolfpack is off to an 0-2 start after a pair of losses to Duke at Cameron Indoor Stadium last weekend.

