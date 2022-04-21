Pack climbs past High Point

NC State scored early and often en route to a, 13-5, victory at High Point on Wednesday. The Wolfpack improved to 24-11 on the campaign with the win. The defeat dropped High Point to 12-26 on the season.

It was the sixth straight victory for NCSU. The triumph is the 950th at NC State for head coach Elliott Avent, the all-time leader in wins at the school.

The Wolfpack got started immediately. Devonte Brown led off the contest with a triple. He scored when LuJames Groover III laced a single to center field. Josh Hood later hit a sacrifice fly in the inning to hand NC State a, 2-0, advantage.

Groover has now hit safely in 22 straight games.

In the top of the fourth, Tommy White smacked a two-run homer over the wall in left to increase the Pack's advantage to 4-1. It was White's 14th home run of the season, which sets a new NC State record for homers by a freshman.

High Point responded with four runs in the its half of the fourth to take a, 5-4, lead. In the top of the sixth, the Wolfpack tied the game when Brown drilled a solo homer to left field (his seventh of the season). Hood later hit another sacrifice fly in the frame as NC State ultimately scored three more runs to claim a lead it would never relinquish.

The Pack would extend its advantage with two runs in the top of the seventh inning and three more in the ninth. Hood secured a team-high third run-batted-in with a bases loaded walk in the seventh as the Pack scored nine unanswered runs to end the game.

Carson Kelly improved to 2-0 on the season with a scoreless effort over 2.1 innings. Logan Adams picked his second save of the campaign by tossing three innings while allowing no runs and only one baserunner.

The Pack travels Louisville for an important Atlantic Division three-game set. The series begins Friday at 8 p.m. EST, with games on Saturday and Sunday slated to begin at 1 p.m. EST.

