Pack walks off Eagles

Devonte Brown sent Noah Soles home with a game-winning sacrifice fly in the ninth inning to hand NC State a, 4-3, win over Boston College in Raleigh on Thursday.

The Wolfpack improved to 21-11 overall, 8-7 in ACC play with the victory. The Eagles dropped to 15-19 on the campaign and 3-13 in league play after the loss. It was NC State's second straight walk-off win, as the Pack picked up one Tuesday at home against UNCW.

Chris Villaman pitched one-third of an inning and earned his first victory of the season.

Soles was 2-for-3 at the plate and has picked up 17 hits in his last eight games. LuJames Groover III doubled in his first at bat to extend his current hitting streak to 19 games. Groover has reached base safely at least once in his last 21 contests.

J.T. Jarrett smashed a solo home run over the wall in left field to give NC State a, 2-1, advantage in the bottom half of the second inning.

The Pack will look to win the series when the two schools square off Friday at 3 p.m. The game was originally scheduled for 6:30 p.m. but was moved up due to forecasted weather in the area.

