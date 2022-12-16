Rodón Inks Deal With Yanks

A second NC State alum will be changing teams after signing a massive long-term contract.

Just a few days after his college teammate, Trea Turner, inked an 11-year, 300 million dollar deal with the Philadelphia Phillies, Carlos Rodón and the New York Yankees have agreed to a six-year deal worth 162 million, according to Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Rodón is 56-46 overall in his career. He spent the first seven seasons of his professional career with the Chicago White Sox after being selected with the third overall pick in the 2014 MLB Draft. The lefty went 42-38 with the ChiSox and appeared in the postseason twice. He tossed a no-hitter in 2021 and was then non-tendered following the 2021 campaign.

The NC State alum then signed a 2-year, 44 million dollar deal with the San Francisco Giants, with a player option for the second season. Rodón went 14-8 with San Francisco and posted a 2.88 ERA. His 237 strikeouts were a career-best, and he finished sixth in the National League's Cy Young Award voting. Rodón has made the All-Star team in each of the past two seasons.

Rodón and Turner played three seasons together at NC State, including the 50-win 2013 campaign that ended with the Wolfpack reaching the College World Series for only the second time in program history.

