Wolfpack Wrestlers Earn All-America Status

Brothers Hayden and Trent Hidlay head a list of six NC State wrestlers that were named as All-Americans on Friday by the National Wrestling Coaches Association.

The Hidlays each earned first-team recognition, Hayden at 157 pounds and Trent at 184. The duo of Jakob Camacho at 125 and Thomas Bullard at 165 were second-team selections while 141-pounder Tariq Wilson and Bullard's brother at 174 were honorable mention.

The NWCA usually makes its All-American picks based on the result of the NCAA national championship tournament. Because the event was canceled last month in response to the coronavirus pandemic, this year's awards were determined by each wrestler's overall body of work through completed conference tournaments.

Hayden Hidlay, a redshirt junior, ranked No. 2 in the nation after winning his third straight ACC championship. He compiled a 28-1 overall record (12-0 in dual matches) with six falls. Not only did he win ACC Wrestler of the Year honors, he was also named the conference's Scholar-Athlete of the Year for his work in the classroom.

Trent Hidlay went 23-4 (12-1 in duals) with his only losses coming to ranked opponents. The ACC Freshman of the Year and was seeded fifth heading into the national championship tournament.

Camacho, also a freshman, won the ACC title at his weight on his way to a 20-6 record. Redshirt junior Thomas Bullard was 23-6 while tying Hayden Hidlay and his twin brother for the team lead with six falls. Both were top 10 national seeds.

Daniel Bullard and Wilson, also a redshirt junior, compiled identical 24-6 records.

You can follow us for future coverage by clicking "Follow" on the top righthand corner of the page. Also be sure to like us on Facebook & Twitter:

Facebook -- ACC Insider

Twitter -- @WolfpackMaven and Brett Friedlander at @BFriedACC