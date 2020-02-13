AllWolfpack
Six Wolfpack Teams Ranked in National Top 10

Brett Friedlander

When Debbie Yow was hired as NC State's athletic director in 2010, she inherited a program that had only one of its teams finish its season ranked among the nation's top 25 in its sport.

Determined to change the status quo, she set the goal of having every scholarship squad the Wolfpack fields included in the national polls while working toward gaining entry into the top 10.

It's an ambitious expectation that has yet to be realized. But if this week's rankings are an indication, State is making progress in the right direction.

No fewer than six Wolfpack programs are currently ranked in the top 10 -- wrestling, women's basketball, women's tennis, men's tennis and women's and men's swimming -- while three others are in their sport's top 20.

Here's a look where each stands:

Wrestling: Coach Pat Popolizio's team is an undefeated 12-0 (3-0 ACC) heading into Friday's dual meet at Reynolds Coliseum against No. 7 Virginia Tech. The Wolfpack has two wrestlers in the individual top 10 of their weight class, brothers Hayden (No. 2 at 157) and Trent (No. 3 at 184).

Women's basketball: The Wolfpack valuted to No. 4 in the nation this week, its highest ranking since getting as high as No. 3 under legendary coach Kay Yow in 1999-2000. Coach Wes Moore's current team has been in the top five for the past five weeks. At 22-1 overall (11-1 ACC), State can all but clinch the ACC's regular season championship since 1990.

 Women's tennis: Buoyed by an upset of No. 3 Georgia in its final match of the ITA Indoor National Championship, the Wolfpack has risen to No. 5 in the nation in the U.S. Tennis Association's collegiate rankings that were released on Wednesday. The doubles pairing of Anna Rogers and Alana Smith is the top-ranked duo in the country. State is back in action again Saturday in Lubbock, Tex., against Texas Tech and Abeline Christian.

Women's swimming: The Wolfpack's No. 3 national ranking in the College Swimming & Diving Coaches Association of America Dual Meet Poll is the highest in school history for the women. They closed out their regular season with a dual meet victory against Virginia Tech on Feb. 1 and are currently preparing for next week's ACC Championship meet.

Men's swimming: State's men's team has also achieved its highest-ever ranking by rising to No. 7 in the polls following an undefeated dual meet season. They will also be competing for an ACC title in Greensboro next week.

Men's tennis: The Wolfpack men entered the top 10 for the first time in program history last week, checking in at No. 10 in the Oracle/ITA rankings and remained there in the latest rankings announced Wednesday. State is an undefeated 8-0 heading into this weekend's ITA Men's Indoor National Championships in Madison, Wisc.

In addition to the five programs currently ranked in their respective top 10s, coach Elliott Avent's baseball team is a consensus top 20 pick as it prepares to begin its 2020 season on Friday.

