Skip to main content
Upcoming week (4/17-4/23): NC State sports

Upcoming week (4/17-4/23): NC State sports

Here are the details for sporting events involving NC State over the next week.

Here are the details for sporting events involving NC State over the next week.

Here is the list of sporting events involving NC State Athletics for the week of April 17-23: 

Sunday, April 17

NC State women's golf at the ACC Championships in Pawleys Island, South Carolina

NC State men's tennis versus North Carolina in Raleigh, North Carolina

Wednesday, April 20

NC State men's and women's tennis at the ACC Championships in Rome, Georgia

NC State softball versus East Carolina in Raleigh, North Carolina (5:00 p.m. EST)

NC State baseball at High Point in High Point, North Carolina (6:30 p.m. EST)

Thursday, April 21

NC State men's and women's tennis at the ACC Championships in Rome, Georgia

Friday, April 22

NC State men's and women's tennis at the ACC Championships in Rome, Georgia

NC State track at the UVa Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia

NC State men's golf at the ACC Championship in Panama City Beach, Florida

NC State softball at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (4 p.m. EST)

NC State baseball at Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky (8 p.m. EST) 

Saturday, April 23

NC State men's and women's tennis at the ACC Championships in Rome, Georgia

NC State track at the UVa Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia

NC State men's golf at the ACC Championship in Panama City Beach, Florida

NC State softball at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (1 p.m. EST)

NC State baseball at Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky (1 p.m. EST)

Twitter: Follow @RobMcLamb on Twitter for updates on NC State Athletics

nc state softball stadium
Sports

Upcoming week (4/17-4/23): NC State sports

By Rob McLamb7 minutes ago
USATSI_13694362
Football

NC State believes in Houston

By Rob McLamb7 hours ago
state baseball handshake line
Sports

NC State sweeps twin-bill

By Rob McLamb15 hours ago
doak field
Sports

NC State changes schedule with BC

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsApr 15, 2022
state baseball handshake line
Sports

Pack walks off Eagles

By Rob McLambApr 15, 2022
Tanner Ingle makes a tackle during last year's game at Syracuse
Football

Pack taking expectations in stride

By Rob McLamb7 hours ago
state baseball handshake line
Sports

Pack set to host Eagles

By NC State Athletic CommunicationsApr 14, 2022
Elissa Cunane 2019 acc tourney
Basketball

Storm select Cunane

By Rob McLambApr 11, 2022
100320 NC St.vsPitt Devin Leary (13)
Football

NC State Spring Game Takeaways

By Rob McLambApr 9, 2022