Upcoming week (4/17-4/23): NC State sports
Here is the list of sporting events involving NC State Athletics for the week of April 17-23:
Sunday, April 17
NC State women's golf at the ACC Championships in Pawleys Island, South Carolina
NC State men's tennis versus North Carolina in Raleigh, North Carolina
Wednesday, April 20
NC State men's and women's tennis at the ACC Championships in Rome, Georgia
NC State softball versus East Carolina in Raleigh, North Carolina (5:00 p.m. EST)
NC State baseball at High Point in High Point, North Carolina (6:30 p.m. EST)
Thursday, April 21
NC State men's and women's tennis at the ACC Championships in Rome, Georgia
Friday, April 22
NC State men's and women's tennis at the ACC Championships in Rome, Georgia
NC State track at the UVa Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia
NC State men's golf at the ACC Championship in Panama City Beach, Florida
NC State softball at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (4 p.m. EST)
NC State baseball at Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky (8 p.m. EST)
Saturday, April 23
NC State men's and women's tennis at the ACC Championships in Rome, Georgia
NC State track at the UVa Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia
NC State men's golf at the ACC Championship in Panama City Beach, Florida
NC State softball at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (1 p.m. EST)
NC State baseball at Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky (1 p.m. EST)
