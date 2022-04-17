Upcoming week (4/17-4/23): NC State sports

Here is the list of sporting events involving NC State Athletics for the week of April 17-23:

Sunday, April 17

NC State women's golf at the ACC Championships in Pawleys Island, South Carolina

NC State men's tennis versus North Carolina in Raleigh, North Carolina

Wednesday, April 20

NC State men's and women's tennis at the ACC Championships in Rome, Georgia

NC State softball versus East Carolina in Raleigh, North Carolina (5:00 p.m. EST)

NC State baseball at High Point in High Point, North Carolina (6:30 p.m. EST)

Thursday, April 21

NC State men's and women's tennis at the ACC Championships in Rome, Georgia

Friday, April 22

NC State men's and women's tennis at the ACC Championships in Rome, Georgia

NC State track at the UVa Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia

NC State men's golf at the ACC Championship in Panama City Beach, Florida

NC State softball at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (4 p.m. EST)

NC State baseball at Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky (8 p.m. EST)

Saturday, April 23

NC State men's and women's tennis at the ACC Championships in Rome, Georgia

NC State track at the UVa Challenge in Charlottesville, Virginia

NC State men's golf at the ACC Championship in Panama City Beach, Florida

NC State softball at Boston College in Chestnut Hill, Massachusetts (1 p.m. EST)

NC State baseball at Louisville in Louisville, Kentucky (1 p.m. EST)

