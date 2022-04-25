White named National Player of the Week

Skip to main content
TUCSON, Ariz. – Following another big offensive weekend that featured five home runs, NC State baseball freshman Tommy White was named one of Collegiate Baseball’s National Players of the Week, as announced by the publication on Monday.

This is his third national award of the season from Collegiate Baseball.

On Wednesday in the Wolfpack’s 13-5 win over High Point, he broke the program’s freshman home run record with his 14th home run of the season in his 3-for-4 outing.

In the team’s series at then-No. 11 Louisville, he went 8-for-14 with four home runs, two on Friday and two on Sunday, with six runs batted in on the weekend. Overall, he went 11-for-18 on the week for a .611 batting average and 1.444 slugging percentage with eight runs batted in.

The St. Pete Beach, Fla., native currently ranks second in the conference with 18 homers on the year and fourth in the NCAA in the category. Additionally, he ranks T4th among the league with 10 home runs in conference play.

NC State returns to action Tuesday when hosts East Carolina top open up a seven-game home stand. First pitch is set for 7 p.m. at Doak Field at Dail Park, and the game will be broadcast on the ACC Network with an audio stream on WKNC 88.1 and the Varsity Network App.

