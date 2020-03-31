AllWolfpack
Wolfpack Sweeps ACC Wrestling Awards

Brett Friedlander

The NC State wrestling team swept through the dual meet schedule and ACC tournament with a perfect record, so it only makes sense that the Wolfpack should also sweep the league's postseason awards.

It did just that Tuesday, in historic fashion, with Hayden Hidlay earning Wrestler of the Year honors, Trent Hidlay winning the league's Freshman of the Year award and Pat Popolizio being named Coach of the Year.

The Hidlays dual honor marks the first time in ACC history that brothers have claimed both major awards, in the same season or otherwise.

Hayden, who won his third straight ACC championship at 157 pounds, is the 10th Wolfpack wrestler to be named the conference's top performer and the fifth to win the award in the past seven years. 

The redshirt junior finished the season with a 28-1 overall record (12-0 in dual matches). With a No. 2 national ranking heading into the NCAA Championships that were canceled because of the coronavirus pandemic, he stood a legitimate chance of winning the national championship that barely eluded him when he advanced to the finals as a freshman.

"It makes me really proud," Hayden said. "Even though this season didn't end in the circumstances I would of liked, this award still means a lot to me because it is an accumulation of a lot of things. To be rewarded with this (award), means a lot."

Younger brother Trent was the ACC runnerup at 184 pounds, a weight class that featured three wrestlers ranked among the top six in the nation. Hidlay finished the season at 23-4 (14-1 in dual meets) with six wins against ranked opponents and a No. 5 national ranking.

Between them, the brothers gained ACC Wrestler of the Week recognition five times this season.

"It means a lot to me, it proves what this (coaching) staff can do with young wrestlers," the redshirt freshman said. "It is an awesome award, especially considering how good the ACC was this year. It means a lot to me."

The individual awards were chosen by a vote of the ACC's head coaches, a group of peers that honored Popolizio for the second time in his seven seasons at State.

Under his leadership, the Wolfpack completed its first undefeated dual season in the 91-year history of the program and finished the year ranked No. 3 in the NWCA Coaches poll.

"These awards obviously go to more of a unit, a team, a staff, the athletes," Popolizio said. "I think it is a reflection of everybody that operates within our organization. It is a nice award to get, but at the end of the day, it is the people that are backing you that really put things in perspective."

State Alumnus Cowher Raising Money for COVID-19 Relief

Anyone donating at least $25 to Bill Cowher's COVID-19 relief effort will be entered to win a Pittsburgh Steelers hat signed by the former NC State linebacker and newly minted NFL Hall of Famer. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Brett Friedlander

NCAA Extends Eligibility For Spring Athletes: What Does It Mean For State?

NC State senior athletes in baseball, softball, tennis and other spring sports will have decisions to make now that the NCAA has granted them an extra year of eligibility in response to the coronavirus crisis. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Football Faces Long Odds in 2020

BetOnline has set the odds for NC State winning the ACC football championship this fall, assuming there is a college football season this fall, at 50-1. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Swiney's Gem Rates High on Baseball America List

Junior left-hander Nick Swiney pitched eight innings of one-hit ball against Purdue in the Cambra College Classic on Feb 29 to earn the No. 3 spot on Baseball America's list of the best pitched games of the shortened 2020 college baseball season. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: Great Games You Probably Don't Remember

Since NC State has never played a game on this date, March 29, we look back at some of the great individual performances in Wolfpack NCAA tournament history that may have been forgotten through the passage of time. Read more

Brett Friedlander

'ACC Best Player' Bracket Comes Down to State vs. Syracuse

With all four regional finals matching players from NC State against Syracuse, the ACC's "Best Player of the Last 50 Years" bracket is little more than a popularity contest to determine whose fan base is most supportive of its former stars. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Flashback: A Pair of Consolation Garden Parties

The only two basketball games NC State has ever played on this date, March 28, happened exactly 50 years apart. And they had a lot in common. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Dennis Smith Jr. Steps Up For Hometown of Fayetteville

Former NC State star Dennis Smith Jr., who now plays for the NBA's New York Knicks, has purchased food vouchers for first reponders in his hometown of Fayetteville and is providing computers to help local students continue their education during the coronavirus shutdown. Read more

Brett Friedlander