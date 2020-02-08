Wolfpack Wrestlers Nip Heels to Stay Undefeated

Friday's rivalry showdown between second-ranked NC State and No. 8 North Carolina was exactly the kind of match you'd expect from two of the top 10 teams in the nation.

It all came down to one final match.

And with just over a minute remaining in the 285-pound clash of titans between the Wolfpack's Deonte Wilson and the Tar Heels' Andrew Gunning, only one point separated the two.

But instead of holding on to try and run out the clock, Wilson kept shooting, earning a late takedown to send the record crowd of 4,384 at Reynolds Coliseum into a frenzy and State on to a 19-14 victory.

The win keeps the Wolfpack undefeated while extending its winning streak against UNC to seven dating back to 2012.

"You get in these dual meets when there's good rivalries and great wrestling and I think anything goes," a relieved State coach Pat Pololizio said after his team improved to 13-0 for the season (3-0 ACC) by the slimmest of margins.

"You could wrestle this dual meet 10 times and you never know what the outcome is going to be and who's going to step up. (UNC) did a phenomeal job. It's good for wrestling in the state of North Carolina. These are rivalries that are going to get more and more intense."

It's hard to imagine the competition getting any more intense than it was at Reynolds on Friday.

