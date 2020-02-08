AllWolfpack
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
Sports

Wolfpack Wrestlers Nip Heels to Stay Undefeated

Brett Friedlander

Friday's rivalry showdown between second-ranked NC State and No. 8 North Carolina was exactly the kind of match you'd expect from two of the top 10 teams in the nation.

It all came down to one final match.

And with just over a minute remaining in the 285-pound clash of titans between the Wolfpack's Deonte Wilson and the Tar Heels' Andrew Gunning, only one point separated the two.

But instead of holding on to try and run out the clock, Wilson kept shooting, earning a late takedown to send the record crowd of 4,384 at Reynolds Coliseum into a frenzy and State on to a 19-14 victory.

The win keeps the Wolfpack undefeated while extending its winning streak against UNC to seven dating back to 2012.

"You get in these dual meets when there's good rivalries and great wrestling and I think anything goes," a relieved State coach Pat Pololizio said after his team improved to 13-0 for the season (3-0 ACC) by the slimmest of margins.

"You could wrestle this dual meet 10 times and you never know what the outcome is going to be and who's going to step up. (UNC) did a phenomeal job. It's good for wrestling in the state of North Carolina. These are rivalries that are going to get more and more intense."

It's hard to imagine the competition getting any more intense than it was at Reynolds on Friday.

Check back later for more details and quotes. But for now, here is the video from the final minute of the decisive bout:

Comments

Sports

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Wrestling Match Day Live Blog: State vs. UNC

Live updates and analysis from tonight's top-10 battle between the third-ranked Wolfpack and eighth-ranked Tar Heels. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Time For Urgency Has Arrived For Wolfpack

With eight games remaining in the regular season, there's no margin for error left for coach Kevin Keatts' team. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Wrestlers Ready to Flex Their Muscles Against UNC

A raucous atmosphere is expected at Reynolds Coliseum on Friday for the top 10 matchup between third-ranked State and the No. 8 Tar Heels. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack women tune up for their upcoming top-10 matchup against Louisville by putting the hammer down in Blacksburg ...

Brett Friedlander

Parking Advisory For Weekday Baseball Games

In order to avoid paying for parking at Doak Field, State baseball fans are asked to obtain a free virtual event permit. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Wolfpack Baseball Picked To Finish Third in Atlantic

State is one of nine ACC baseball teams to be included in the preseason national rankings. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Keatts: 'We’re a Dangerous Team When Guys Are Playing That Way'

Here's what NC State coach Kevin Keatts had to say after Wednesday's important 83-72 win at Miami. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Even in Victory, Wolfpack Continues to Lose Players

Jericole Hellems didn't play at Miami on Wednesday after getting hurt in practice while D.J. Funderburk suffered an undisclosed injury during the game. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Instant Observations: State 83, Miami 72

The Wolfpack survived the loss of two more players and a furious second half comeback by the Hurricanes to come away with a big road win. Read more

Brett Friedlander

Here's the final box from Wednesday's big win at Miami ...

Brett Friedlander