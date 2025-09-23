Stats Breakdown: Bailey Under Pressure, Defense Falters vs. Duke
The dust has settled, and reality sets in. North Carolina State football sustained its first loss of the season in Durham against Duke, 45-33. It’s been a couple of days, and hopefully you’ve recovered from watching the loss.
It’s time to take a peek at some of the interesting stats recorded from the game coming from Pro Football Focus and Game on Paper. Here are some of the ones that truly stood out.
Under Pressure
Quarterback CJ Bailey struggled under pressure against the Blue Devils, which was a first for the 2025 season. He attempted 10 passes under pressure, completing six for 69 yards, but he had all three of his interceptions come from being under pressure.
Before Duke, Bailey had only one interception on the season. It’s clear the young signal caller struggled with what Duke threw at him defensively. Bailey also only had an average depth of target of 5.2. In his three games prior, he averaged an ADOT of 8.6.
Stout anchor along the defensive line
Defensive tackle Brandon Cleveland had his best performance of the season, stats-wise, according to Pro Football Focus. Cleveland totaled four pressures, one sack, and three quarterback hurries as a pass rusher. In the run game, he totaled four defensive stops, leading the Wolfpack defense overall.
Cleveland has been impactful throughout the first three games of the season, but naturally, as a defensive tackle, stats don’t flood the stat sheet. His job includes just taking up space in the middle of the defensive line, which he’s done well throughout three games, but against Duke, he accomplished that and filled up the stats sheet.
EPA/Drop Back
It’s no secret the Wolfpack defense has struggled in the 2025 season and Saturday was more proof. On the season, NC State ranks 112th in the nation in EPA/DB with 0.19. Essentially meaning teams have been able to find success among the Wolfpack defense when dropping back to pass.
The struggles have been a multitude of things. Poor pass rush, conservative playcalling and not being able to execute. Linebacker Sean Brown has given up most yardage on the team with 19 receptions for 254 yards. Even with adequate corner play from Devon Marshall and Briand Nelson II, it’s still a team game. And the Wolfpack defense is learning that fact, the hard way.
