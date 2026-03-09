Still Hope For NC State Women's Basketball In NCAA Tournament

RALEIGH — If anyone can turn things around on the fly, it's NC State women's basketball coach Wes Moore. After his Wolfpack was throttled by Notre Dame in the quarterfinals of the 2026 Ally ACC Tournament, the focus immediately shifted to preparing for the big dance, the NCAA Tournament, as the Pack began awaiting its fate for seeding and a destination.

Turning things around in a tournament setting won't be easy for Moore, who was as dejected as he's been all season following the loss to the Fighting Irish. However, another run for the Wolfpack doesn't feel out of the question with the right matchups and the right vibes heading into the NCAA Tournament. The question is, can Moore get that out of his team with one more guaranteed shot?

Why is there still hope?

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Devyn Quigley (0) shoots against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the fourth quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The message after the Notre Dame loss from Moore wasn't one that showed much confidence in his group. However, the veteran coach isn't one to quit and told reporters he wasn't ready to give up on this team quite yet. After all, the Wolfpack won 20 games and entered the ACC Tournament as the No. 4 seed, but ultimately crumbled against a team that had already beaten them earlier in the regular season.

"I've got to look in the mirror," Moore said. "I've got to do a better job of getting the team prepared and demanding effort and competitiveness. Tip your hat, Two times in a row here, they've come out and just jumped on us and now we've got to try to figure out before the NCAA Tournament and try to get things fixed."

Mar 6, 2026; Duluth, GA, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Khamil Pierre (12) grabs a rebound against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the second quarter at Gas South Arena. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

The primary reason for any form of confidence is the talent that exists on NC State's roster. While they didn't play at a high-level against Notre Dame, the backcourt duo of Zoe Brooks and Zam Jones has the pedigree for a March run. Brooks earned First-Team All-ACC honors after the regular season, but struggled in the conference tournament game. Getting her in a higher gear will be key.

Moore's hasn't always pulled the right levers with this version of the Wolfpack, but when he does, it's a difficult group to beat. Getting even more production from Khamil Pierre, the other member of the team voted First-Team All-ACC, is a lot to ask for, but if NC State is going to make noise in March, it's a baseline requirement.

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) dribbles the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the first quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

While a complete defensive turnaround is highly unlikely for the Wolfpack, even slight improvement needs to happen in the NCAA Tournament to have a chance at the second weekend. NC State will almost certainly face an opponent from a caliber it has struggled mightily against during the 2025-26 season in the Round of 32, if it survives the opening round of the tournament.

The Pack will learn its fate on Sunday, March 15, during the selection show for the NCAA Tournament on ESPN.

