The Miami Defenders NC State Must Watch Out For
RALEIGH — No. 15 Miami (7-2, 3-2 ACC) poses the next major challenge in NC State's gauntlet of a finish to the ACC conference season. The Wolfpack (5-4, 2-3 ACC) enters the matchup coming off a bye week and a win over a then top-10 ranked Georgia Tech team, riding some serious confidence into South Florida.
NC State's offense dominated in the win over Georgia Tech, but it has yet to face a defense loaded with the level of talent that Miami's group has. The Hurricanes have playmakers at all three levels of the defense, several of whom will more than likely hear their names called at the NFL draft in 2026.
Miami's Defensive Playmakers
Rueben Bain Jr.
Bain is not just the best defensive player on the 15th-ranked team in the country; he is one of the best defensive players in the nation. Earlier in the season, ESPN's Heather Dinich made the case for Bain to be a Heisman Trophy candidate. The junior tallied 31 total tackles, including 15 solo takedowns, three sacks, a forced fumble and an interception in the first nine games.
He is also viewed as one of the top defenders in the nation by Pro Football Focus, as Bain's overall defensive grade is a whopping 93.9. PFF credited Bain with 50 pressures and 42 hurries. NC State's offensive line strength is on the edges, but those players haven't seen anything like Bain yet.
Ahkeem Mesidor
Bain isn't the only elite member of the Hurricanes' defensive line, as Mesidor also turned heads throughout the first nine weeks of the season with his stellar play. The senior worked his way to 34 total tackles, including 19 solos, five sacks and a forced fumble before the Wolfpack game.
Mesidor missed the Stanford game and wasn't at his best in the loss to SMU, but he returned to form with 1.5 sacks and four tackles against Syracuse in the last game for Miami. He was one of the first players brought into the program by Mario Cristobal four years ago and quietly developed into a devastating defensive lineman alongside Bain.
Jakobe Thomas
Miami's defense will be without star defensive back Keionte Scott in the matchup against the Wolfpack, so other key members of the secondary will need to step up. Thomas has been the steadiest option at safety through the first nine games and is particularly strong in pass rush situations as a downhill tackler.
According to PFF, his pass rush grade currently sits at 87.9, second-best behind Bain and one spot better than Mesidor. The senior has three sacks, one fumble recovery, a pair of interceptions and 40 total tackles on the season so far. He's struggled in coverage occasionally, but still offers the Hurricanes a reliable option in the back of the defense.
