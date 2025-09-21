All Wolfpack

The Three Biggest ACC Games for NC State Men's Basketball

With the conference schedule revealed, what are the key matchups for the Pack in 2026?

Tucker Sennett

Feb 20, 2019; Raleigh, NC, USA; Basketball with the North Carolina State Wolfpack logo sits on the court during a timeout as the Wolfpack play the Boston College Eagles in the first half at PNC Arena. The North Carolina State Wolfpack won 89-80. Mandatory Credit: Nell Redmond-Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH, N.C. -- While it still feels like football season in the City of Oaks, NC State men's basketball season is right around the corner. The Wolfpack have been hard at work under new coach Will Wade, as he looks to return the program to national prominence in the 2025-26 season.

Earlier in September, the ACC released the full league schedule for the Wolfpack and its peers within the conference. With a clearer picture of the season-long calendar now available, it's easier to see where the Wolfpack might thrive and where it might struggle.

Three games stand out on the conference schedule as important matchups that might indicate how far the Wolfpack could go in the postseason.

Ryan Odo
Mar 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; VCU Rams head coach Ryan Odom reacts during the first half against the Brigham Young Cougars in the first round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

Jan. 3 vs Virginia

The Wolfpack will be tested early in the ACC campaign, facing another program that underwent a complete rebuild in the offseason. After hiring former VCU head coach Ryan Odom, Virginia went to work in the transfer portal, adding a few incredibly talented guards to create a competitive roster in Odom's first year.

The transfer class included BYU guard Dallin Hall (6.8 points per game, 35% 3-point shooter), North Dakota State guard Jacari White (17.1 points per game in 2024) and San Francisco guard Malik Thomas (19.9 points per game in 2024).

The game will be a prove-it matchup between two brand new teams and new coaches.

Louisville - NC Stat
Feb 12, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; Louisville Cardinals guard J'Vonne Hadley (1) dribbles with the ball guarded by North Carolina State Wolfpack guard Bryce Heard (7) during the second half of the game at Lenovo Center. Mandatory Credit: Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images / Jaylynn Nash-Imagn Images

Feb. 9 at Louisville

The noise around Louisville all says that the Cardinals should be a national contender and a favorite to win the ACC in the 2025-26 season. The team returned significant production with guard J'Vonne Hadley and forward Kasean Pryor and went out and added major freshman talent Mikel Brown Jr.

The road trip at the Yum! Center will provide NC State with an opportunity to prove itself against one of the nation's top teams in primetime, as the game was selected as one of ESPN's Big Monday games prior to the season.

Duke - NC Stat
Jan 27, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack forward Brandon Huntley-Hatfield (1) drives against Duke Blue Devils center Khaman Maluach (9) during the second half at Cameron Indoor Stadium. The Blue Devils won 74-64. Mandatory Credit: Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images / Rob Kinnan-Imagn Images

March 2 vs Duke

The Wolfpack lucked out and will host both Duke and North Carolina without having to play in either hostile road environment in 2026. The Blue Devils were all in for the 2024-25 season behind freshman phenom Cooper Flagg and came up short. Head coach Jon Scheyer rebuilt with some more talented freshmen (the Boozer twins and Dame Sarr) and brought back some key pieces.

NC State has a chance to make a major statement heading into the ACC Tournament with this game. If the Wolfpack takes down its Tobacco Road rival before the postseason, it could be riding very high at a key point in the season.

