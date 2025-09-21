The Three Biggest ACC Games for NC State Men's Basketball
RALEIGH, N.C. -- While it still feels like football season in the City of Oaks, NC State men's basketball season is right around the corner. The Wolfpack have been hard at work under new coach Will Wade, as he looks to return the program to national prominence in the 2025-26 season.
Earlier in September, the ACC released the full league schedule for the Wolfpack and its peers within the conference. With a clearer picture of the season-long calendar now available, it's easier to see where the Wolfpack might thrive and where it might struggle.
Three games stand out on the conference schedule as important matchups that might indicate how far the Wolfpack could go in the postseason.
Jan. 3 vs Virginia
The Wolfpack will be tested early in the ACC campaign, facing another program that underwent a complete rebuild in the offseason. After hiring former VCU head coach Ryan Odom, Virginia went to work in the transfer portal, adding a few incredibly talented guards to create a competitive roster in Odom's first year.
The transfer class included BYU guard Dallin Hall (6.8 points per game, 35% 3-point shooter), North Dakota State guard Jacari White (17.1 points per game in 2024) and San Francisco guard Malik Thomas (19.9 points per game in 2024).
The game will be a prove-it matchup between two brand new teams and new coaches.
Feb. 9 at Louisville
The noise around Louisville all says that the Cardinals should be a national contender and a favorite to win the ACC in the 2025-26 season. The team returned significant production with guard J'Vonne Hadley and forward Kasean Pryor and went out and added major freshman talent Mikel Brown Jr.
The road trip at the Yum! Center will provide NC State with an opportunity to prove itself against one of the nation's top teams in primetime, as the game was selected as one of ESPN's Big Monday games prior to the season.
March 2 vs Duke
The Wolfpack lucked out and will host both Duke and North Carolina without having to play in either hostile road environment in 2026. The Blue Devils were all in for the 2024-25 season behind freshman phenom Cooper Flagg and came up short. Head coach Jon Scheyer rebuilt with some more talented freshmen (the Boozer twins and Dame Sarr) and brought back some key pieces.
NC State has a chance to make a major statement heading into the ACC Tournament with this game. If the Wolfpack takes down its Tobacco Road rival before the postseason, it could be riding very high at a key point in the season.
