Three Wolfpack Stars From Disappointing Loss to Miami

RALEIGH — NC State's 77-76 loss ended in gut-wrenching fashion, with the Hurricanes sinking three free throws to end the game on an 8-0 run. The defeat represented a microcosm of the many problems the Wolfpack dealt with during the first few months of the season, prompting coach Will Wade to question the identity and makeup of his first team as State's head man.

Despite the disappointing effort, the Pack still had some quality contributors who kept the team afloat and helped the team come back in the second half to take a seven-point lead before such a shocking collapse. Who stood out for NC State on Saturday?

Able shines in the first half

Freshman guard Matt Able understood the assignment against the Hurricanes. Wade trusted the young, former Miami commit to not let the moment get to him and Able exceeded those expectations. He scored 15 of his 17 points in the first half, adding the edge and defensive toughness the Wolfpack needed to hang around in the game.

"I was committed to Miami and it's a great school, but I'm really focused on NC State," Able said. "I was focused on the matchup at hand and it wasn't anything to me. I was treating it as another game that we had to prepare for. They're a great team, but I don't think anything was out of the ordinary."

Microwave McNeil heats up in the second half

While Able handled the brunt of the scoring in the first half, it was sophomore guard Paul McNeil who lit up the scoring column in the second half. All 14 of the sophomore's points came in the final 20 minutes of the game, as he buried four 3-pointers in the period. His shot-making allowed the Wolfpack to stay attached to Miami.

McNeil's most prolific highlight came on the other end of the court, however. With a five-point lead in the final two minutes, Miami's Tru Washington took off in transition and went up for a layup in traffic. McNeil soared in from behind the play and swatted the shot attempt toward the sideline, causing an eruption of the Lenovo Center crowd.

Lubin's toughness stands out

NC State was absolutely battered inside for most of the game, allowing 20 offensive rebounds. However, senior forward Ven-Allen Lubin was the lone force in the paint for the Wolfpack, chipping in 17 points, nine rebounds and four blocks in the loss. As he so often does, Lubin played his role to perfection offensively, ending up in the right place at the right times.

Lubin's ability to finish through traffic and make layups over taller opponents at difficult angles made him a crucial part of the Wolfpack's comeback in the final six minutes. While his effort was impressive, it wasn't enough to get the win, leaving NC State with some serious reflection to do.

