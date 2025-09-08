Tony Elliott’s Thoughts After Close Loss to NC State
The Virginia Cavaliers marched into Raleigh hoping to pull off an upset win as the underdog. Going into halftime, it looked like Tony Elliott and his squad were going to accomplish what they set out for. By the end, it was the grittiness of NC State that prevailed.
From a 24-14 lead to a 35-31 loss, things can change quickly. Elliott spoke to the media after the close loss to the Wolfpack.
Offense stalling out in the second half
Virginia was able to move the ball with ease in the first half, scoring on four out of five drives and looking unstoppable. It all changed in the second as the team only scored on one drive out of five. Things change quickly within a college football game, and they certainly did for the Cavaliers.
- “You know, it's ACC football. You got to find a way,” Elliott said. They got in position to kick the field goal. That's where we got it. We got to produce right there. That's not necessarily on the offense. And had a turnover there, driving fourth and one. A difference was they made a fourth and one. We didn't, so they made a critical play when we didn't. But do it all over again. Super proud of the guys. Thought they battled their tails off.”
Two Minutes Drive
It was a deja vu moment for the Wolfpack defense. Virginia got the ball back with 2:12 left on the clock, down by four. Ultimately, graduate defensive end Cian Slone came up with an interception in the end zone to seal the game.
- “He had a back wheel out of the backfield,” Elliott said. “Just kind of missed where you don't want to miss as a quarterback. And their guy— kudos to him — He's a defensive end, and he found a way to cover the back, be in position, turn around and catch the ball. So, I thought their guy made a good competitive play, but we left it a little bit inside.”
Hollywood Smothers
Redshirt sophomore running back was a problem for the Virginia defense all night long. Smothers finished the game with 140 rushing yards and forced six missed tackles according to Pro Football Focus.
The Virginia defense didn't see a back like Smothers in week one. The unit played Coastal Carolina, allowing 91 total yards and 3.0 yards a carry. Cleary Smothers was a different beast, but Elliott was ready for the challenge.
- “He's good. I mean, if you watch him like he's going to have some more big games,” Elliott said. “And prior to that big run, we were kind of boxing him in a little bit. But you give him space, he's gonna make you pay. And in the biggest thing with him is he's got tremendous speed. He's got great contact balance. He knows how to run. He understands run schemes. I knew it was a matter of time that he was going to have a big play. Just was hoping it wasn't a big 70-yard or 50-yard run, whatever it was to set up the score.”
Virginia defense created no havoc
The Cavaliers weren't able to cause any havoc for the Wolfpack offense. Not a single turnover, sack, or, for the most part, a negative play. NC State was able to control the line of scrimmage for most of the game, and when needed to sophomore quarterback CJ Bailey would throw the ball accurately down the field.
- "That's two good football teams going at it, to be honest with you," Elliott said. "[NC State's] offensive line right there is good, and they got a ton of experience ... That's a really good quarterback. He was gonna get the ball out of his hand. Especially in the second half, when you're allowing him to stay ahead of the chains. It's very hard to get sacks. When you're ahead of the chains, and then you can convert five-yard throws into nine-yard gains, 10-yard gains. Man, it's hard to get pressure on him."
- "I wish we would have found a way to knock one of those balls on the ground, but, man, that was a good football game against two good football teams that were battling that got good offensive personnel."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.