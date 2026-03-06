Dave Doeren Details CJ Bailey’s Hungry Spring Approach

RALEIGH — Spring football is in session at NC State, with the Wolfpack working hard to integrate a host of new transfers and a brand new class of freshmen before the 2026 season. One position with a familiar face is the most important one on the roster: quarterback. CJ Bailey is back for his junior season with the Pack, looking to grow even more as a passer in his third year at the helm.

For coach Dave Doeren , watching Bailey this spring only further proved why the program went all out to bring back its star signal caller. Rather than take things easy and focus on staying healthy for the coming year, Bailey is pushing himself in the opening practices of spring camp, within reason.

Taking it to 'another level'

Nov 1, 2025; Raleigh, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack head coach Dave Doeren during the first quarter at Carter-Finley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images | Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

When asked about the value of having a multi-year starting quarterback still in the building, Doeren first explained that Bailey is one of just two such players in the entire ACC, with SMU's Kevin Jennings being the other returner. The changing world of college football, with the transfer portal process, created a quarterback carousel. NC State participated in that for a few years, but Bailey forced a change.

"Your offseason ... Is way different when you have a returning starter, especially a quarterback," Doeren said. "You're not trying to build everything around that competition. His ability to lead and get guys together and watch film, go out and walk through plays, run the route tree, where he can throw the ball."

Nov 15, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) looks for a passing option against the Miami Hurricanes during the second quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

Bailey took enormous steps as a leader between his freshman and sophomore seasons. The circumstances under which he was thrown into action as a youngster forged him in a trial by fire of sorts, as he took over following Grayson McCall's horrific injury in 2024. He became the youngest captain of the Doeren Era in the 2025 season. Now, he seems to be taking that all to another level.

"He's going to be the alpha of the football team, the starting quarterback," Doeren said. "They already know him. They trust him and respect him and he's got relationships that aren't just on offense, but on defense. It helps a lot. It helps a ton in the offseason."

Dec 19, 2025; Tampa, FL, USA; NC State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) throws a pass against the Memphis Tigers in the second quarter during the Gasparilla Bowl at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

This time a year ago, NC State was in the midst of massive schematic changes after Doeren overhauled the coaching staff. He elevated Kurt Roper, Bailey's quarterback coach, to offensive coordinator, partly to keep his quarterback's development on the right track. Doeren also hired DJ Eliot as the defensive coordinator and completely changed the defensive scheme. There were no such sweeping changes in the 2026 offseason.

"He's not learning a new offense. He's literally learning what he knows to another level right now," Doeren said. "It's been fun. I'm really proud of CJ for the way that he's attacking these practices right now. He's not attacking it like a guy that's a returning starter. Every day, he's trying to get better and better and improve himself to the guys on the field that he hasn't played with."

