Top 2027 Athlete Makes Recruiting Visit to NC State
With two home games left on its schedule, NC State is making sure to bring in as many visitors as possible. The latest recruit to head to Carter-Finley Stadium is Tyson Washington, an athlete who currently plays for St. James Academy in Springfield, VA.
Washington stands 6'4'', 205 pounds, and is mainly a wide receiver. He plays linebacker as well and picked up a major offer back in July from Syracuse. The Orange are far from the only school interested, as now, a few months later, NC State has thrown its name in the mix.
NC State officially offered to Washington last week ahead of his official visit. While he doesn't graduate until the Class of 2027, the Wolfpack has learned it's never too early to start setting eyes on future recruits.
Tyson Washington Officially Visiting NC State
On Nov 21, Washington will be one of quite a few visitors in town. He's far from the only player NC State is looking to make a lasting impact on, but the Wolfpack knows they need to give equal attention to everyone if they're truly all-in on getting these players.
Washington was named by Six Star Football as a "Virginia Stock Riser", something he reposted on social media. He's quickly rising up the ranks and is continuing to receive more and more attention. NC State may have offered on Nov 11, but teams like Syracuse, Duke, Pittsburgh, Maryland, and Virginia Tech are all interested.
Those aren't the only teams, as he also holds an offer from Delaware State, Coastal Carolina, East Carolina, among others. Washington's most recent visit, according to his social media, was on Sept 13 at Virginia Tech.
NC State's Final Two Chances
When it comes to Carter-Finley Stadium, the Wolfpack has only two more chances to bring in recruits. With the season winding down, that means these key opportunities to impress recruits are nearly over. Florida State is a great starting point, as NC State knows its season comes to an end against Bill Belichick's North Carolina.
After a huge win against No. 8 Georgia Tech on Nov 1, numerous recruits went home with lots to think about. When it comes to the Seminoles game, NC State is looking to replicate that with a recruit like Washington.
He may not be a top recruit in the Class of 2027, and FSU may not be a top team in the nation, but these are the battles that go a long way when it comes to building a solid foundation for the future.
