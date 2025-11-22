Top Class of 2028 Prospect Lines Up NC State Visit
Even though it's going down as an unofficial visit, NC State head coach Will Wade has set up a key date with four-star small forward Will Brunson. Brunson stands 6'5'', 185 pounds, and is currently the No. 32-ranked player in the Class of 2028.
Fans may think it's too soon to be lining up visits with someone who doesn't graduate for the next few years, but Brunson could easily be a five-star player by the time his name is called. He's the No. 10 small forward in the Class of '28 and is currently the No. 2 overall player in New Jersey.
Brunson plays for Rutgers Preparatory School in Somerset, NJ. He currently holds eight offers, according to 247Sports. His most recent came from Notre Dame, as teams like TCU, Mississippi State, Syracuse, and Auburn have also thrown offers his way.
Will Brunson's NC State Visit
It's important to note that the Wolfpack aren't the only team to set up an unofficial visit with Brunson. The highly touted recruit is doing everything in his power to get out there as much as possible, which is exactly why he set up three visits for the end of the year.
Things begin on Nov 22 when he heads to Oklahoma State, a team that has yet to extend an offer. Surprisingly, NC State also hasn't offered yet. That might be something they're waiting to do until his unofficial visit, which Wolfpack fans learned will take place on Dec 6.
Shortly after he visits NC State, he'll head to Syracuse on Dec 17. Of those three schools that he lined up unofficial visits with, Syracuse is the only one to have already offered. By the time Dec 17 comes around, things could look much different.
NC State's Program On The Rise
With the Southwest Maui Invitational on the horizon, NC State is set to do battle with Seton Hall in a battle of undefeated teams. Wade's squad has a stellar Class of '26 on the way, and they are still in the running for top point guard Deron Rippey Jr.
Regardless, it's important to keep looking to the future. Even if they receive commitment from Rippey, adding a player like Brunson keeps them in the top conversation for years to come. In the modern era of college basketball, it's all about trying to retain recruits and if not, being able to replace them with ease.
