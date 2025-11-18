Tre Holloman's Offensive Breakout Continues Against VCU
RALEIGH — In his last game donning the Wolfpack uniform, starting guard Tre Holloman didn't make it five minutes before being ejected. He watched NC State throttle UNC Greensboro from the locker room, plotting his return to the court.
His opportunity came Monday, as the Michigan State transfer returned to the starting lineup of the now 25th-ranked Wolfpack and continued to prove he was more than a bench option like in his time with the Spartans.Holloman came out of the gates firing and helped the Wolfpack hang on in the 85-79 win over the VCU Rams. He scored a career-high 25 points and made a trio of 3-pointers.
Holloman's Performance
His emergence as a scorer helped the Wolfpack outlast a Rams team that simply wouldn't go quietly. He buried all 10 of his free-throw attempts and shot 50% from the field in his 34 minutes of action.
The veteran guard was a steadying force at times, but also a chaotic one in other moments. While the 25 points were certainly what the Wolfpack needed, his team-high five turnovers helped the Rams gain some extra possessions and stay in the fight. There's no reason to suggest the turnovers are a trend, as that was a new career-high. With the team's top 3-point shooter, Paul McNeil, having a rough shooting night, Holloman picked up the slack in the scoring column.
During his time in East Lansing, Holloman was a bit of Jekyll and Hyde 3-point shooter. In four games with the Wolfpack, the senior guard shot 50% from beyond the arc with an average of four attempts per game. In his sophomore year with the Spartans, Holloman shot 42.9% from three, but those numbers dipped to 3.9% the next year.
"We were banking on the fact we could get him back to how he shot it his sophomore year, which, so far, that's checking out," head coach Will Wade said. "We've got to cut down on some of the silliness, but he's becoming more and more professional."
In addition to the improved shooting, Holloman brought his elite finishing ability to Raleigh as well. That part of his game was perfectly encapsulated by a transition layup late in the win. Darrion Williams, who finished the game with 28 points of his own, found Holloman flying down the court to his left. Holloman dribbled once and took off through the air, scooping the ball up and under the defender for two.
Like any elite point guard, Holloman's first concern after the game was crediting his teammates for their role in his performance and the win. His second concern was fixing his mistakes.
"My teammates, they trusted me. My coaches trust me," Holloman said. "I just put in the work and the results showed, but I had five turnovers. Coach always talks about the six-minute game, so we've got to be better there. As the point guard, I've got to value the ball."
Wade emphasized the importance of ball security after the Wolfpack's win over UAB earlier in the season. Holloman took that emphasis to heart and even after a career-high outing, knew his turnover woes were unacceptable.
As the competition ramps up with the Wolfpack heading to the Maui Invitational, Holloman's surging scoring numbers could be the missing piece for a team with high aspirations for the season.
