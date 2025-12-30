NFL MVP Odds: Drake Maye Becomes Massive Favorite After Matthew Stafford Struggles on Monday Night Football
The NFL MVP race was tight heading into the final game of the Week 17 slate, but Matthew Stafford had a comfortable lead over Drake Maye at -225 at DraftKings, an implied probability of 69.23%. All he needed was a solid performance and a win as 7.5-point favorites over the Atlanta Falcons, and he'd have his first career MVP within his grasp.
Unfortunately for him, things fell apart in a big way on Monday night. Stafford had his worst start of the season, completing just 22-of-38 passes for 269 yards, two touchdowns, and, most importantly, three interceptions. One of those interceptions was returned for a touchdown by Falcons safety Jessie Bates III.
Stafford led a Herculean comeback, tying the game at 24-24, but ultimately lost on a late field goal.
As a result of the poor performance, the odds have completely shifted in Drake Maye's favor, and now not only is the Patriots' second-year quarterback the MVP favorite, but he's now the favorite by a wide margin. Let's take a look.
NFL MVP Odds After Monday Night Football
Odds via DraftKings Sportsbook
- Drake Maye -400 (Implied probability 80%)
- Matthew Stafford +300
Maye and the Patriots will close out their season against the Miami Dolphins in Week 18. With a win and a Broncos loss to the Chargers, the Patriots would lock up the No. 1 seed in the AFC. Stafford and the Rams will play their final game of the regular season against the Arizona Cardinals. The Rams can climb to the No. 5 seed with a win and a 49ers loss to the Seahawks.
Neither team has announced how much they plan on playing their starting quarterback in the season finale.
