Tristan Teasdell Discusses Rise to Starting Safety Role For Wolfpack
RALEIGH — NC State dealt with a logjam of defensive injuries throughout the first nine weeks of the season, forcing Dave Doeren and the coaching staff to turn to younger, more inexperienced players.
One of those youngsters forced into a starting role was true freshman safety Tristan Teasdell. With injuries to JJ Johnson, Ronnie Royal III and Brody Barnhardt, the safety position suffered the most with the injury bug. However, the Wolfpack seems to have found a gem in the young Teasdell.
After Royal suffered an injury against Pittsburgh during the first half, Teasdell came in and became one of the few Wolfpack defenders to perform well in the ugly loss to the Panthers. He had one interception wiped away by a penalty, but came away with one that stood later in the game.
Teasdell spoke to members of the media following Wednesday's practice, discussing his rise to the starting role, his mentors on the roster and the upcoming matchup against Miami.
Watch Teasdell's Availability
Teasdell's Noteworthy Quotes
On getting his first career start in the win over Georgia Tech
- "I feel like I was ready for it. I had a bunch of older guys helping me. Early on, I wasn't playing a lot in the beginning, but they just helped me stay in the playbook, just staying ready for when I got the opportunity. I felt like I was ready for it."
On how he was able to play so many snaps with success with so little experience and keep his legs fresh
- "Staying fresh. If you didn't play a lot earlier, it can take a toll on your body. We just cold tub. Me and JJ (Johnson), we cold tub every day. We're about to go to the cold tub right now. Just stay in the training room."
On how Cody Hardy handed him his welcome to colllege football moment
- "Spring ball. It was a little perimeter drill, like a screen drill. Cody Hardy came across and I had to take him on. That was my welcome to college... I just had to take it. I couldn't really do nothing."
On what he's learned since stepping into the starting role
- "The biggest thing... Pre-snap recognition. Play recognition. That's a lot. Coach (Charlton) Warren helped me with that a lot. I try to meet with him a lot during the week. Like I said, JJ Johnson, he's a big part of my development I would say. He helped me a lot. I look up to that guy."
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.