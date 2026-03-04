Two Members of the Wolfpack Earn All-ACC Honors

RALEIGH — NC State women's basketball is busy getting ready for a potential run through the 2026 Ally ACC Tournament in Duluth, Ga., but it got a morale boost with the release of the awards for the ACC season on Tuesday. Two members of the team were named All-ACC First-Team for their efforts throughout the season, helping the Wolfpack finish 20-9 overall and 13-5 in league play.

Junior forward Khamil Pierre and guard Zoe Brooks were the two members of the Pack to earn the high honors from the conference, joining a long list of recent members of Wes Moore's program to receive such recognition. Both were unanimous selections, becoming the third-straight tandem of NC State players on the First Team.

Pierre's remarkable debut season in Raleigh

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Khamil Pierre (12) controls the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the second quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

Despite joining the program later in the transfer portal process, Pierre came in and immediately made an impact on the offensive end. She was a very productive player with Vanderbilt during her sophomore season, but sought more competition and an even larger role. Alongside Tilda Trygger in the NC State frontcourt, her productivity skyrocketed to greater heights.

She finished the regular season averaging 16.8 points and 11.9 rebounds, all while shooting 52.9% from the field. With her final such performance against Pitt, she became the third player in Wolfpack program history to tally 20 double-doubles in a season. She'll have two guaranteed games to add to that mark before the Wolfpack's season comes to an end.

Made noise from the jump 💪



All-ACC First Team choice @KhamilPierre pic.twitter.com/vfDELZVkTM — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 3, 2026

Going back to her sophomore season with the Commodores, Pierre's 37 double-doubles are the most among any power conference player. Her season was filled with career moments, but a 21-rebound performance against Green Bay might've been the highlight, as she set a new personal best in that statistical category.

Pierre's offensive reliability and calm demeanor proved crucial in a number of key moments for the Wolfpack. When Moore needed a bucket, Pierre was often near the top of the list of players who could get it for him.

Brooks' growth helps her reach new heights

Nov 9, 2025; Charlotte, North Carolina, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Zoe Brooks (35) dribbles the ball against the Southern California Trojans during the first quarter of the Ally Tipoff game at Spectrum Center. Mandatory Credit: Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images | Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

For the second-straight season, Brooks received First-Team All-ACC honors. Since arriving in Raleigh, she's grown into one of the more impressive guards to ever play for Moore. Despite being smaller in stature, her ability to navigate through traffic and finish at the rim is one of the best in the league. While the 2025-26 season was a major adjustment for her as a leader, her growth showed up in key moments.

Brooks finished the regular season averaging 16.5 points, 4.8 rebounds, 4.3 assists and 1.7 steals per game. All of those marked new career highs for the junior guard. She became the second NC State player with more than 100 made free throws in ACC play in this century, burying 106 of her 115 attempts from the charity stripe during the league season.

Don’t want no puppy, we want Zo Dawg 🐶



All-ACC First Team choice @zoebrooks35 pic.twitter.com/pbCDnATsdZ — NC State WBB 🐺🏀 (@PackWomensBball) March 3, 2026

The savvy guard will try to lead NC State to postseason glory. After playing a much smaller but important role during her team's run to the 2024 Final Four, Brooks knows what it takes to get a team to the finish line in March.

