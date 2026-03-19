DAYTON, Ohio — NC State men's basketball saw its first season under head coach Will Wade come to an end in disappointing fashion on Tuesday, losing to the Texas Longhorns in a battle for the No. 11 seed in the West Region of the NCAA Tournament with a right to take on No. 6 BYU in the Round of 64. The Wolfpack fought back after trailing late, but the effort was futile.

Wade quickly turned the page on the season, calling for major changes up and down the program, as he put it. However, some of the players still made an impression in their final outing of the 2025-26 season and for several of them, their final games at the collegiate level. Who stood out most for the Wolfpack in the 68-66 loss to the Longhorns?

Quadir Copeland

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack guard Quadir Copeland (11) controls the ball in the second half against the Texas Longhorns during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

Senior guard Quadir Copeland was one of the few pleasant surprises for NC State in the 2025-26 season after transferring over from McNeese State. The plan was for Copeland to essentially act as a translator as the rest of the team adjusted to Wade's systems and philosophies, bridging the gap between the staff and the players. While he filled that role to perfection and more, the rest of the group lagged.

His start against the Longhorns was less than ideal, as he left points at the rim numerous times when trying to finish through contact or drawing fouls. The missed layups proved costly in a two-point game, but the Wolfpack would've never been in a position to win without Copeland in the fray. The senior finished the game with 16 points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Darrion Williams

Mar 17, 2026; Dayton, OH, USA; NC State Wolfpack forward Darrion Williams (1) plays the ball defended by Texas Longhorns guard Tramon Mark (12) in the first half during a first four game of the men's 2026 NCAA Tournament at University of Dayton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images | Rick Osentoski-Imagn Images

After what could only be described as a massively disappointing season, senior forward Darrion Williams had one last shot to prove himself at NC State in the First Four. He quickly showed his NCAA Tournament form that earned him a spot on the Wolfpack roster and status as one of the top players in the transfer portal a year ago. He scored 14 of NC State's first 30 points.

Still, Williams wasn't super efficient in the second half and struggled to keep pace on the defensive end, but the shot-making didn't disappoint down the stretch. Without Williams, the Wolfpack wouldn't have been in the game in the final minute, but his last-second fling was blocked out of bounds, ending his college career with a 21-point outing.