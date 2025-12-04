NC State Bolsters 2026 Pass Rush with JUCO Player

RALEIGH — NC State's class of 2026 is being finalized over the next three days, with players putting pen to paper on their letters of intent, officially becoming members of the Wolfpack. Head coach Dave Doeren and his staff spent countless hours assembling the class, with numerous moving pieces that will ultimately help the Pack in the years to come.

One notable addition came on Signing Day, as the Wolfpack secured a commitment from a marquee junior college player, edge rusher Josh Warren Jr. He was the No. 1 JUCO player from Florida after playing for Georgia Military Junior College during the 2025 season, according to 247Sports.

More on Warren

Warren visited NC State just last weekend, taking in the Carter-Finley Stadium atmosphere with numerous other recruits as the Wolfpack won a fifth-straight game over the North Carolina Tar Heels. Obviously, the experience made enough of an impression on the JUCO defender, who quickly made his decision on Signing Day to join the Pack.

In his 2025 season with Georgia Military, Warren racked up a whopping 10 tackles for loss and nine sacks. He finished the season with 22 total tackles, playing mostly as an edge rusher. The three-star recruit will have a chance to contribute quickly for the Wolfpack, as players like JACK linebacker Cian Slone and defensive end Sabastian Harsh are graduating.

I’m in Raleigh, NC this weekend for an OV !!! #GOPACK🐺🐺 pic.twitter.com/5JU2ccsvjZ — Josh Warren Jr 3⭐️ EDGE #1 IN GA (@Jwarren561) November 29, 2025

"Josh is a really good pass rusher," Doeren said. "... We've got to get pass rushers in this defense. You saw the impact that Sabastian Harsh and Cian Slone and Tra Thomas had, and they weren't guys we had on the roster a year ago."

Doeren added that the schematic changes under first-year defensive coordinator DJ Eliot have changed the needs on the defensive line, forcing the staff to recruit edge rushers more aggressively. The Wolfpack recruited for a 3-3-5 defense under coordinator Tony Gibson, but the Wolfpack now plays both 3-4 and 4-2 schemes, with Eliot taking more of a multiple approach.

GO PACK🐺🐺



LETS WORK !! pic.twitter.com/qilt2oHp7U — Josh Warren Jr 3⭐️ EDGE #1 IN GA (@Jwarren561) December 3, 2025

"You watch his film and he's a dynamic pass rusher. He can bend, he's got really good speed, he's got long arms," Doeren said. "He can play our JACK position or our field end position, so he's versatile."

As of now, Warren is one of four new defensive ends or edge rushers joining the Wolfpack for the 2026 season. The 6-foot-3, 230 pound Warren had offers from Florida State, West Virginia, Texas State and Appalachian State, but he ultimately chose to be a part of Doeren's program in Raleigh.

