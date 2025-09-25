Key Virginia Tech Playmakers NC State Needs to Contain
RALEIGH — Two programs with very different circumstances are set to collide Saturday at Carter-Finley Stadium. Virginia Tech arrives in Raleigh with an interim head coach, an unraveling roster and hopes of just keeping the team motivated to play games. NC State is looking to bounce back after a loss to Duke.
After the program moved on from head coach Brent Pry following his 0-3 start, Virginia Tech essentially waved the white flag for the 2025 campaign. The required transfer window for teams that fire coaches during the season opened up, allowing players to consider leaving the program.
Even with the off-field drama, Virginia Tech still has some talent, particularly on the offensive side of the ball. NC State head coach Dave Doeren and his staff know the Hokies are a dangerous opponent with nothing to lose coming to Raleigh.
Which Hokies Will NC State Be Looking Out For?
Kyron Drones
The Virginia Tech quarterback has yet to live up to his potential. After exploding onto the scene during the 2023 season, Drones became the Hokies' quarterback of the future. He only mustered 10 passing touchdowns and six rushing touchdowns and threw six turnovers in a lost 2024 season.
Drones faced stiff competition in the first two weeks of the season. He threw a pair of interceptions against South Carolina and was held under 200 yards passing by Vanderbilt.
Things improved in the win over Wofford, but Drones still looked risk-adverse against an FCS opponent. He might cause problems for the Wolfpack defense if he uses his legs effectively. So far in 2025, Drones has rushed for 144 yards and four touchdowns.
Donavon Greene
While the offensive line play hampered Drones' ability to get the ball out in the first few weeks, the Hokies have some talented pass catchers. Greene joined Virginia Tech after five seasons in Winston-Salem with Wake Forest and has looked the part of a top receiver. He dealt with some injuries while playing for the Demon Deacons and missed a pair of seasons, but showed flashes when healthy.
Through the first four games, Greene racked up 10 receptions for 203 yards and a pair of touchdowns. He's averaged 20.3 yards per catch, making him a reliable option for explosive plays, an issue that plagued the NC State defense in the loss to Duke.
