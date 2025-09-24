What Virginia Tech Interim Coach Said Ahead of NC State Game
RALEIGH — Two programs in very different places meet Saturday for a matchup at Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State, coming off its first loss of 2025, is set to play Virginia Tech, now 1-3 after a win over Wofford.
The Virginia Tech athletic department opted to fire head coach Brent Pry a week ago after the coach started the season with three straight losses. The department appointed offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery as the program's interim head coach.
Now four games into the season, Montgomery faces a potential mass exodus as players can enter the transfer portal or utilize redshirts to preserve eligibility rather than play out the lost season in Blacksburg.
The interim coach spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the status of the program, as well as the upcoming matchup against NC State on Saturday.
What Did Montgomery Say?
On his staff handling the transition after Pry's exit
- Montgomery: "I think more than anything else ... We have a great staff. We've got a great group of men that are passionate about football, passionate about helping developing and growing young men and they're locked into that part of it. Obviously, the uncertainty of what the future holds is part of that, but the one thing that I've told them and that we've expressed to each other is we all got in this business for the love of the game, but also more importantly for helping develop and grow young men. We still have that opportunity in front of us."
On NC State running back Hollywood Smothers and his skills
- Montgomery: "If he's not the best back in the country, he's one of them and they're doing a good job of finding different ways of getting him the ball... We've got to do a good job of gang tackling, getting a lot of bodies around and keeping eyes on him and making sure that we can get him on the ground."
- "He's going to get his yards. That's going to happen. We've got to limit the explosiveness off of those and do a good job of trying to get them behind the chains and put them in adverse situations. But that starts on first down and second down, especially with him, but he's a definite weapon."
On NC State quarterback CJ Bailey and his 2025 performance
- Montgomery: "CJ, I think, has really improved. He's athletic, he's long and he can do all of these things. He's got a big arm. He gets out of the pocket and he can be explosive. That being said, we've got to do a good job of giving him some different looks, trying to give him an opportunity to not throw it to his first target. Make him get through his progressions, maybe try to get him off the spot when we have the opportunity to do that."
- "You can't let him just sit back there and take a deep shot. They've got really good skill guys on the outside with their receivers... You've got to play the give and take in that part of it, but he's vastly improved."
Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.