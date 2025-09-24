All Wolfpack

What Virginia Tech Interim Coach Said Ahead of NC State Game

Philip Montgomery, who took over after Brent Pry was fired last week, spoke to the media about the team's next matchup against the Wolfpack.

Tucker Sennett

Dec 26, 2015; Shreveport, LA, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery watches from the sideline during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
Dec 26, 2015; Shreveport, LA, USA; Tulsa Golden Hurricane head coach Philip Montgomery watches from the sideline during the first quarter against the Virginia Tech Hokies at Independence Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Troy Taormina-Imagn Images / Troy Taormina-Imagn Images
In this story:

RALEIGH — Two programs in very different places meet Saturday for a matchup at Carter-Finley Stadium. NC State, coming off its first loss of 2025, is set to play Virginia Tech, now 1-3 after a win over Wofford.

The Virginia Tech athletic department opted to fire head coach Brent Pry a week ago after the coach started the season with three straight losses. The department appointed offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery as the program's interim head coach.

Now four games into the season, Montgomery faces a potential mass exodus as players can enter the transfer portal or utilize redshirts to preserve eligibility rather than play out the lost season in Blacksburg.

The interim coach spoke to the media on Tuesday afternoon to discuss the status of the program, as well as the upcoming matchup against NC State on Saturday.

What Did Montgomery Say?

Philip Montgomer
Sep 20, 2025; Blacksburg, Virginia, USA; Virginia Tech Hokies head coach Phillip Montgomery and Wofford Terriers head coach Shawn Watson shake hands after the game at Lane Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Bishop-Imagn Images / Brian Bishop-Imagn Images

On his staff handling the transition after Pry's exit

  • Montgomery: "I think more than anything else ... We have a great staff. We've got a great group of men that are passionate about football, passionate about helping developing and growing young men and they're locked into that part of it. Obviously, the uncertainty of what the future holds is part of that, but the one thing that I've told them and that we've expressed to each other is we all got in this business for the love of the game, but also more importantly for helping develop and grow young men. We still have that opportunity in front of us."
Hollywood Smother
Sep 11, 2025; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack running back Hollywood Smothers (3) runs the ball in the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images / Luke Jamroz-Imagn Images

On NC State running back Hollywood Smothers and his skills

  • Montgomery: "If he's not the best back in the country, he's one of them and they're doing a good job of finding different ways of getting him the ball... We've got to do a good job of gang tackling, getting a lot of bodies around and keeping eyes on him and making sure that we can get him on the ground."
  • "He's going to get his yards. That's going to happen. We've got to limit the explosiveness off of those and do a good job of trying to get them behind the chains and put them in adverse situations. But that starts on first down and second down, especially with him, but he's a definite weapon."
CJ Bailey
Sep 20, 2025; Durham, North Carolina, USA; North Carolina State Wolfpack quarterback CJ Bailey (11) runs the ball against the Duke Blue Devils during the first quarter at Wallace Wade Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Zachary Taft-Imagn Images / Zachary Taft-Imagn Images

On NC State quarterback CJ Bailey and his 2025 performance

  • Montgomery: "CJ, I think, has really improved. He's athletic, he's long and he can do all of these things. He's got a big arm. He gets out of the pocket and he can be explosive. That being said, we've got to do a good job of giving him some different looks, trying to give him an opportunity to not throw it to his first target. Make him get through his progressions, maybe try to get him off the spot when we have the opportunity to do that."
  • "You can't let him just sit back there and take a deep shot. They've got really good skill guys on the outside with their receivers... You've got to play the give and take in that part of it, but he's vastly improved."

Want more NC State football content during the 2025 season? Follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.

Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.

feed

Published
Tucker Sennett
TUCKER SENNETT

Tucker Sennett graduated summa cum laude with a B.A. in Sports Journalism from the esteemed Walter Cronkite School of Journalism and Mass Communication at Arizona State University. A former basketball player, he has gained valuable experience working at Cronkite News and brings a deep passion for sports and reporting to his role as the NC State Wolfpack Beat Writer On SI.