Get to Know Virginia Tech’s New Interim Coach Philip Montgomery
RALEIGH — Virginia Tech underwent a major change after its third straight loss. The program opted to move on from head coach Brent Pry and elevated offensive coordinator Philip Montgomery to the interim coaching position.
Montgomery now faces the challenges of being a head coach as players on his roster mull over their options for the future. He began his tenure with a win over Wofford, an FCS opponent, but the Hokies are set to face Dave Doeren and the NC State Wolfpack in Raleigh on Saturday, a much stiffer challenge than the one Wofford presented.
However, Montgomery's background is extensive and the Virginia Tech job isn't his first time leading a program.
Before Virginia Tech
Well-traveled is the best way to describe Montgomery's coaching career. Beginning as a student assistant at Tarleton State just over 30 years ago, he spent time with ten programs ranging from the high school level to the professional level. Montgomery left a position as the co-offensive coordinator of the Birmingham Stallions in the United Football League to join Pry's staff for the 2025 season.
From 2015 to 2022, Montgomery served as the head coach for the Tulsa Golden Hurricane. In his eight seasons with the program, he led the team to four bowl games and one American Conference Championship appearance in 2020. Tulsa ultimately fired Montgomery after a 5-7 finish in 2022. He finished his tenure with a 43-53 overall record and a 28-34 conference record.
Montgomery joined the staff at Auburn as the offensive coordinator for the 2023 season, but was ultimately let go by head coach Hugh Freeze after the unit struggled. His short stint with the Tigers led him to the UFL for a fresh start before Pry called, looking to shake things up in Blacksburg.
Montgomery with Virginia Tech
The Virginia Tech offense hasn't been perfect, but it was not the pressing issue throughout the first four games. Pry, a defensive coach historically, failed to produce a unit capable of competing against other power conference opponents.
Under Montgomery, the Hokies averaged 19 points in the first four games of the season. With limited talent on the offensive line, the coach has tried to keep quarterback Kyron Drones upright, although the Hokies have a sack rate just over 8%, one of the worst marks in FBS.
The circumstances in which Montgomery took over the program would be difficult for any coach. Nonetheless, he's taken a positive approach and has the team trying to compete in one game at a time, erasing the poor start to the best of its ability.
