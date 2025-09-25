Virginia Tech Offense: Key Threats NC State Must Contain
Virginia Tech will march into Carter-Finley Stadium this weekend to try to best the NC State Wolfpack to earn interim head coach Philip Montgomery his first Power Four win at the helm. To have a shot, the Hokies will need their offense to come through and be able to keep up with a Wolfpack offense led by quarterback CJ Bailey.
What should the Wolfpack expect from the Hokies' offense?
Well, you came to the right place. We’re gonna break it down and highlight some of the key components of the offense, and some weaknesses NC State can exploit.
First and foremost, this is a spread-type offense. Think back to the East Carolina game with how spread out its formations were on the offensive side of the ball. The Hokies will use a lot of motion and eye-candy to get the Wolfpack defense flowing a certain way. A natural way to condition that is using an outside zone scheme, which Virginia Tech possesses.
Drones overview
Hokies quarterback Kyron Drones likes to hold onto the ball when he drops back. He leads all ACC quarterbacks in time to throw with 3.24 seconds on each dropback.
In throws under 2.5 seconds, Drones have zero interceptions, zero turnover-worthy plays and an NFL passer rating of 107.6. In throws of 2.5 seconds or more, Drones has three interceptions, seven turnover-worthy plays and an NFL passer rating of 76.5.
5:19 remaining in the first quarter, third-and-10
Virginia Tech comes out in a 3x1 formation with the single receiver being a tight end lined up in-line. The Hokies are running a simple level concept towards the field side, but Drones gets pressure immediately and rolls out. Drones tries to make a play happen and tries to force the ball to one of his receivers, but gets picked off.
Donovan Greene is a legitimate contested catch threat
Receiver Donovan Greene for the Hokies is a legitimate downfield threat. Standing at 6-foot-2, 196 pounds, Greene is tied for fourth in the ACC in contested catches, with three out of seven contested catches attempted.
6:31 remaining in the first quarter, third-and-1
The Hokies come out in a heavier run formation, causing South Carolina to come out in a single-high look. It’s a play-action from Drones, and he immediately looks towards Greene, who is running a simple vertical route. Greene does a great job working back to the ball, making the catch.
5:07 remaining in the third quarter, first-and-10
This time, Virginia Tech is in a more traditional set they’ll usually come out in. Greene is at the top of the screen and is just running another go route. Drones takes his shot to Greene, and the defensive back is all over Greene, but it doesn't matter. He jumps up and makes a tough contested catch, tracking the ball all the way in.
Drones trust Greene down the field, a threat the Wolfpack will have to be ready for.
Outside zone runs and how the Hokies build off of it
11:47 remaining in the first quarter, third-and-3
The Hokies are another team that utilizes the outside zone to set up plays later in the game. It’s become a staple in the NFL and in college football. Virginia Tech sends a receiver on an orbit motion behind the quarterback and then runs an outside zone to the left.
4:33 remaining in the first quarter, first-and-10
The Hokies motion over their tight end closer to the line, and when the ball is snapped, the entire offensive line flows to the left like they would in an outside zone. The motioned over tight end flows to the right, blocking for Drones on his half roll-out. While the running back flares out to a flat route.
Drones gets pressured here and makes a great throw to his receiver on a deep post, who uncovers since he was able to buy time in the pocket.
While the Hokies are 1-3, Drones is a quarterback who gives Virginia Tech a chance. Even with a fired head coach and all, this matchup for the Wolfpack isn’t exactly a cakewalk. Montgomery will be gunning for his first Power Four win in Raleigh on Saturday.
Ensure you follow on X (Twitter) @WolfpackOnSI and @SennettTucker and never miss another breaking news story again.
Please let us know your thoughts when you like our Facebook page WHEN YOU CLICK RIGHT HERE.